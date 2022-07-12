ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Jill Biden apologizes for comments comparing diversity among Latinos to 'breakfast tacos'

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
US First Lady Jill Biden. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
  • First Lady Jill Biden issued an apology over remarks she made in a Monday speech.
  • "The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," her spokesperson tweeted.
  • Biden faced some criticism after she compared diversity among Latinos to being "unique" as "breakfast tacos."

First Lady Jill Biden on Tuesday issued an apology for comments she made in a Monday speech in San Antonio, Texas, saying that diversity among Latinos is as "unique" as "breakfast tacos."

"The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," a Biden spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, tweeted.

The apology comes after Biden received some criticism over her remarks given during an annual conference hosted by UnidosUS, a Latino advocacy nonprofit. The first lady made the diversity comparison as she was praising Raúl Yzaguirre, a civil rights activist and former president of UnidosUS for 30 years. President Joe Biden awarded him the presidential medal of freedom earlier this month.

"Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," she said.

The first lady's comments were met with some cheers from the audience, though she drew some backlash online. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists took to Twitter with a statement condemning Biden's comments.

"NAHJ encourages Dr. Biden and her speech writing team to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities," the group said. "We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions and should not be reduced to a stereotype."

Several Republicans also seized on the comments.

"No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!" GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona tweeted on Monday along with a clip of Biden's remarks.

The president of UnidosUS came to the first lady's defense and mocked Biggs.

"Rep. Andy Biggs is criticizing @FLOTUS remarks at #UnidosUS22 Conference. Andy Biggs?! The guy who demonizes immigrants and defends Confederate statues? Give me a break," Janet Murguía tweeted.

"So honored to host @FLOTUS at our Annual Conference today in San Antonio. She has been a great educator in, and a great amiga to, our community for years. Privileged to call her a friend," Murguía wrote in an earlier tweet.

The Independent

Voices: The problem isn’t Jill Biden’s ‘breakfast tacos’ gaffe. The problem is the ‘LatinX IncluXion luncheon’

It’s no secret that Democrats are struggling with Latino voters. Just this week, a New York Times/Siena College poll showed that 63 per cent of all Hispanic or Latino registered voters either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president.All of this made First Lady Jill Biden’s comments at the the LatinX IncluXion Luncheon Monday about the Latino community being as “unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio” seem all the more cringeworthy: Here is the wife of a Democratic president who is shedding Latino voters equating a whole ethnic group to...
Daily Mail

'Be the effing President': Democrat anger at Biden reaches boiling point as strategists say the White House is 'one step behind', being hurt by 'fiery' speeches from MAGA Republicans and the President needs to step up

Democratic frustration with Joe Biden is boiling over as the midterms approach with many wanting to see a more aggressive, fighter of a president as the clock ticks down to November's election. A litany of complaints has surfaced in the past few weeks about Biden's administration, mainly that it has...
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
Vice

Joe Biden Somehow Screws Up Showing America a Cool Picture of Space

For months (decades, really), space nerds have been anxiously awaiting the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, which sits a million miles from Earth, cost nearly $10 billion, has been in development since 1996, and is one of the most advanced cameras ever developed by humans. NASA, an agency that is good at rollouts, has been planning to show the first images from the JWST on Tuesday in a much-hyped event.
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
Fox News

CNN’s Van Jones gets 'nervous' about Biden verbal stumbles: 'You wonder ... is something else there?'

CNN’s Van Jones said Democrats are looking closely at President Biden’s advanced age and admitted Tuesday he gets "nervous" over some of the president's verbal stumbles. CNN’s Erin Burnett cited a recent New York Times report that noted former Obama White House adviser David Axelrod is among an increasing number of Democrats who believe Biden could be too old to seek reelection in 2024. Biden, already the oldest president to ever hold office, turns 80 in November and would be 86 years old at the end of a second term.
