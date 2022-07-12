ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Heatwave threatens France’s nuclear energy output

By Samuel Webb
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PN0xn_0gcpTFye00
The Flamanville nuclear power plant in northern France (AFP/Getty Images)

Electricity prices across Europe are expected to rise as the heatwave sweeping Europe has crippled nuclear power output in France.

State-owned electricity provider EDF must reduce or halt nuclear output when river temperatures reach certain thresholds under French legislation. This is to ensure that the water used to cool the plants won’t harm the environment when it is pumped back out.

Climbing temperatures in the Garonne River mean that production will likely be slowed at the Golfech nuclear plant in the south of the country from Thursday, Electricite de France SA said.

EDF’s 56 reactors, an important source of energy across continental Europe, are already operating at about half capacity because of maintenance work, reports Bloomberg.

The utility provider has estimated that output this year will be the lowest in more than 30 years, meaning neighbouring countries may be forced to find alternative energy sources.

The south of France could experience possible peaks of 39C this week as global warming causes increasingly hot summers.

The intensity and duration of the heatwave are still difficult to predict, according to experts at the French national meteorological service, Météo France, but by Monday, the mercury topped 30C in much of France.

Southwestern France and the Rhone Valley area are expected to see temperatures cross 36C and 38C today.

The first orange heatwave alerts could be launched tomorrow for some areas in coordination with health officials, according to French authorities.

The latest heatwave has been caused by "an axis of high pressure between Morocco, France and the British Isles", which brings up very hot air from the Mediterranean, said Matthieu Chevallier from Meteo-France.

Comments / 1

Related
Autoblog

Island at end of the world pitches $6 billion hydrogen dream

An island region famed for its location at the very tip of South America wants to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels to tap the global clean-energy transition. Argentine province Tierra del Fuego — which translates to land of fire — is trying to lure investments in hydrogen and ammonium, with its base case targeting $6 billion of spending on wind farms and electrolyzers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

€2 billion underground ‘water battery’ turns on in Switzerland

A giant ‘water battery’ capable of storing as much energy as 400,000 electric car batteries has been switched on in Switzerland.The €2 billion project, located nearly 600 metres beneath the Swiss Alps, was under construction for 14 years. Its 20 million kWh capacity will allow excess energy produced from renewable sources to be stored for future use, thus helping to stabilise the electricity grid and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.The hydro battery works by using the excess energy to pump water between two separate reservoirs at different altitudes in the Swiss canton of Valais. Six pump turbines send water...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Energy Crises In Germany and Texas Are Exposing The Folly of Renewable Energy | Opinion

All over the world, consumers are being slammed by soaring energy prices. In Australia, the wholesale cost of electricity jumped by 141 percent in the first three months of 2022. In Britain, residential customers are paying about 43 percent more for their household energy than they were last year, and prices are expected to jump another 65 percent in October. And here in the U.S., we're paying close to $5 a gallon—for the first time in generations. That's thanks in no small part to the Biden administration, which has restricted oil and gas drilling while continually promoting renewable energy. Among the most recent moves: a pledge to deploy 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2030.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Spain and Portugal suffering driest climate for 1,200 years, research shows

Spain and Portugal are suffering their driest climate for at least 1,200 years, according to research, with severe implications for both food production and tourism. Most rain on the Iberian peninsula falls in winter as wet, low-pressure systems blow in from the Atlantic. But a high-pressure system off the coast, called the Azores high, can block the wet weather fronts.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#British Energy#Heatwave#Edf#French#Electricite De France Sa#M T O France#Southwestern France
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russian military equipment captured by Ukrainian armed forces on display in Prague

Pieces of Russian military equipment that were captured or destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing war are being displayed at an exhibition in Prague.The display, organised by Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, was unveiled on Monday at Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. It shows a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and a Msta howitzer, among other weapons. The exhibition of war trophies is aimed at showing the “horrors of war” and highlighting the resistance Ukrainian soldiers have put up, officials said. “With this exhibition, we hope to show...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Washington Examiner

China demands Australia become its lap dog

China's penchant for exceptionally counterproductive diplomacy continues unabated. In the latest glorious victory for Beijing's so-called "wolf warrior" diplomats, Australia has flatly rejected four Chinese demands that came after a meeting between Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Indonesia last Friday. That meeting followed the recent election of a new Australian government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
CHINA
Interesting Engineering

A fishery in China just deployed a giant 70MW solar plant

Farms where fish and algae thrive under solar panels might have secured their place in a future powered by renewable energy. Concord New Energy, a Chinese company that specializes in wind and solar power project development and operation, has installed a 70 MW solar plant atop a fish pond in an industrial park in Cangzhou, China's Hebei region, according to an initial report from PV Magazine.
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

Ships Seized in Mariupol

In the Ukrainian Port city of Mariupol, Russian-backed separatists have seized two foreign flagged ships. That’s according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), which highlighted that these were the Panama flagged Blue Star I and the Liberia-flagged Smarta vessel. The Blue Star I is a general cargo ship built in 2005, while the Smarta is a bulk carrier built in 2007, according to Marinetraffic.com.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
International Business Times

Oil Rises On Saudi Oil Production Expectations

Oil prices rose on Friday after a U.S. official told Reuters an immediate Saudi oil output boost is not expected, with further support from indications that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates less aggressively than anticipated. Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 76 cents, or 0.77%, to...
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

The real-world consequences of green extremism

Glorious pictures from the edge of the universe have arrived on Earth just when events here force us to consider the possibility that governments are run by aliens. They are so out of touch with common sense that they must come from other planets. The James Webb Space Telescope, a...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

China’s Challenge With Iron Ore

Iron ore prices have remained volatile since hitting a record high in May 2021. With uncertainties persisting on both the supply and demand side, price fluctuations look set to continue. Contents. China’s Iron Ore Dependency. China is the world’s largest consumer of iron ore, and despite being the third-largest...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy