The Oregon Health Authority is reporting that the Omicron Subvariant BA.4 and BA.5 are now the predominant strains in Oregon and across the U.S.. this strain is even more transmissible than the original Omicron variant which was in turn more transmissible than earlier COVID-19 variants. The OHA is also reporting that it is the new strain that is mainly responsible for the rise in hospitalizations. Due to the nature of this variant the OHA is strongly urging individuals to mask indoors, especially in places where there are vulnerable groups. It has yet to be determined whether or not the current variants cause more severe illness. The report says that we are likely seeing a greater spread due to the lack of sustainable immunity. Melissa Sutton, OHA director of respiratory viral pathogens says immunity from a COVID-19 infection may only last a couple of months before people can become susceptible again. test positivity rates are also climbing. Sutton says rates are fast approaching those seen during the Delta wave of the virus. The OHA is still recommending vaccinations even though they report that vaccinations may not prevent the transmission of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO