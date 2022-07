SANTA FE — With the start of a new fiscal year, the New Mexico Environment Department announces the launch of the Climate Change Bureau and the Cannabis and Hemp Bureau, as well as funding for a number of high priority programs related to water infrastructure improvements, clean-up of former uranium mine sites, per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) exposure prevention, protecting the public from harmful air pollution, and more.

