Tacoma police chief to release safety plan to combat city's violence

 2 days ago
TACOMA, Wash. — Following several high-profile shootings including the death of a 14-year-old girl last week, Tacoma's police chief will unveil his plan to reduce crime in front of the City Council Tuesday. Chief Avery Moore had set the date earlier this summer after the city saw a...

KUOW

How Tacoma plans to tackle rising street crime

Tacoma city leaders say violent street crime in their town has nearly doubled over the past year. And the number of murders is on pace surpass last year's. That was some of the information Chief Avery Moore shared with the public and the Tacoma City Council Tuesday as he detailed his crime reduction plan. The plan covers 2022 through 2025.
seattlemedium.com

Attorney Questions System And Policies As Inquest Jury Determines That Officers Were Justified In Shooting Death Of Charleena Lyles

How is it that a young White man who walks into a crowd, a church, a grocery store, a school and begins the killing of innocent souls can be taken alive and even offered a meal from a fast food restaurant before taken into custody, but a Black man or woman minding their own business, buying Skittles, jogging, walking or sleeping in their beds or as in the case of Charleena Lyles, crying out for help, can be murdered in the streets or in their home by the very people that are responsible for their safety?
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

3rd highway shooting in 24 hours reported in western Washington

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was injured in a potential road rage shooting on State Route 18 in Federal Way Thursday morning. The shooting happened at about 10:25 a.m. The driver of a Honda Civic told Washington State Patrol that she was driving southbound on Interstate 5 near the Enchanted Parkway/SR 18 exit and another car was driving erratically next to her. The driver in the suspect vehicle allegedly gave the victim the middle finger before pulling ahead of the victim and drastically slowing down.
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man dies after Fourth of July drive-by shooting

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 19-year-old man who died after he was shot on the Fourth of July in Federal Way. Matthew Saelor died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death has been ruled a homicide. Saelor was shot on July 4 and transported that night to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. After three days in extreme critical condition, Saelor died on July 7.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Meghan M. Richter

Seattle Was Supposed to Create Alternatives to Police for 911 Calls. What Happened?

What actual pragmatism looks like: >SPD is no longer responding to most Priority 3 and Priority 4 calls already, Herbold noted, “so the idea that there would be a lot of risk associated to creating an alternative response to the types of calls that aren’t getting a response at all is a little bit of a head scratcher to me.” > > > >Meanwhile, SPD continues to send officers to encampment removals and to direct traffic at sports events—roles that make them unavailable for emergency response. “Yes, we need to fund full hiring classes for SPD,” Lewis said at a council meeting in June, but there are “big opportunity costs when we’re electing to have officers doing thing people could do when we need them to be doing things only they could do.” (u/DFWalrus)
SEATTLE, WA
norfolkneradio.com

Pierce Man who allegedly shot officer has bond reduced

A 27-year-old rural Pierce man accused of firing shots in the direction of law enforcement officers in June made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. According to Austin Svehla of the Norfolk Daily News, Colby Huff appeared before County Judge Ross Stoffer without an attorney. An eight-count complaint charges Huff with two counts each of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats, plus one count each of false reporting and tampering with physical evidence.
NORFOLK, NE
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Bank robbery suspect arrested

Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect in two Gig Harbor bank robberies on the afternoon of July 12 near Silverdale. The same man is suspected in a string of robberies in Pierce, Kitsap and Thurston counties.
GIG HARBOR, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Former SPD chief: Auburn cop Jeffrey Nelson’s past use of force was unreasonable

Former Seattle Police Chief James Pugel found over a dozen instances in which Auburn police officer Jeffrey Nelson needlessly escalated situations to use excessive force against people. Prosecuting attorneys Mark Larson and Kathy Van Olst retained Pugel as an expert witness in Nelson’s trial for the assault and murder of...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Drivers shoot at each other on I-5, no injuries reported

KING COUNTY, Wash. - An exchange of gunfire broke out between two drivers on I-5 in King County, right in the middle of rush-hour traffic. According to Washington State Patrol, two cars heading southbound near SR 900 got into a confrontation just before 5 p.m. The details of the confrontation are not yet known, but at one point, both vehicles—a Kia and a Dodge Challenger—went back into traffic, and gunfire broke out.
KING COUNTY, WA
