CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hannah Hammon talks about how visitors can set the tone for their summer vacation with Chattanooga's Summer PLAYlist and create memories they'll want to put on repeat. Chattanooga's Summer PLAYlist is a personalized vacation itinerary created by visitors to reflect their interests like outdoor adventures, music festivals, and food tours. With so much to do in the city, a hand-picked PLAYlist is the best way to experience Chattanooga like a local and explore to the beat of their own drum.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO