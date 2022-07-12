Disney Vacation Club Restores Ability to Borrow 100% of Points From Future Year

The summer is always an exciting time to visit The Happiest Place on Earth. Sure, it’s hot in Southern California, but Disneyland Resort usually brings in some fun entertainment that makes the heat completely worth it, and this summer was no exception. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, Disney brought back one of its original parades to Walt’s original Park — the Main Street Electrical Parade. The parade even featured a new float honoring some of its newest films like Moana, The Princess and the Frog, Coco, and more. Disneyland Park also saw the return of Disneyland Forever fireworks, which were first introduced in 2015 to celebrate Disneyland’s Diamond 60th Anniversary.

