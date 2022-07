ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Friday Night Blitz Media Days rolling on inside of the WFXR Studios this week as we have several local high school football teams visiting the WFXR Sports team. One of the teams visiting….the Floyd County Buffaloes under the guidance of long time head coach Winfred Beale. Coach Beale will be entering his 42nd season as Buffaloes head coach. This past school year he retired from teaching high school science after 48 years. In an annual Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell tradition, he asked Coach Beale Wednesday afternoon how long he sees himself being the leader of the Buffaloes football program.

FLOYD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO