ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City of Mukilteo launches Utility Assistance Program

By Lynnwood Times Staff
lynnwoodtimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMukilteo, Wash. – The City of Mukilteo has launched a Utility Assistance Program, in partnership with Mukilteo Water and Wastewater District and Snohomish County PUD. Council authorized the use of federal ARPA dollars to go towards past due balances with MWWD...

lynnwoodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett and Mukilteo adopt vision and guidelines for Waterfront

EVERETT, Wash., July 12, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission and the Mukilteo City Council have unanimously adopted a unified vision and set of guiding principles for the redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront after an extensive public outreach process. The approved Vision Statement reads: Mukilteo’s waterfront is a...
lynnwoodtimes.com

Councilman Moon making a “splash” pad in Mukilteo

MARYSVILLE, Wash., July 14, 2022 — Splash pads, spray parks, spray grounds, whatever you want to call them, small parks equipped with waterworks are a crowd favorite among families with small children. In 2008, hundreds of kids tested the spray pad at Snohomish County’s Willis D. Tucker Park before the ribbon was even cut for the new facility. Splash parks in Everett, Marysville, Edmonds, and Lynnwood have opened to similar enthusiasm. With so many fantastic aquatic venues nearby, one Mukilteo City Council member is looking to build one in his city. “I would love to see something like this in #Mukilteo would you?” Councilman Jason Moon wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of Willis D. Tucker’s splash pad.
MUKILTEO, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Apply to serve on Marysville Parks Board

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Want to help shape the future of Marysville parks? The city has an opening on the Parks, Culture and Recreation Advisory Board for a term ending Aug. 31, 2024. The board meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every odd-numbered month. It advises the...
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Notice of possible Quorum/Special Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a quorum of Mill Creek Councilmembers may be in attendance at the Mill Creek Festival on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mill Creek Festival VIP Gala Event. Although City business is not expected to be discussed, the City...
MILL CREEK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Mwwd#Snopud
KGMI

Bricks From Sunnyland Elementary School Available For Public Use

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Demolition of the Sunnyland Elementary School is underway, and you can have a piece- or pieces- for posterity. Work crews are piling bricks from the old school on the corner of James and Illinois Streets. They’re free to take through July 22nd. The district is also working...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

National Night Out is back! Join us on Aug. 2

MARYSVILLE, Wash., – Meet your local Police and Fire first responders, watch a Police K-9 demonstration, and learn how to keep your neighborhood safer at National Night Out!. This event is being hosted by the Marysville Police Department alongside City of Marysville staff and the Marysville Fire District. National...
MyNorthwest

Providence nurses demand hazard pay amid staffing shortage

Several nurses from Providence Regional Medical Center spoke to the Everett City Council yesterday asking for the city to mandate hazard pay for nurses during the current staffing shortage at the hospital. Many of the speakers at the council meeting said that the staffing shortage is extreme, and while they...
EVERETT, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Community meeting to be held for Bellevue Airfield Park’s Master Plan update

Although Bellevue Airfield Park’s Master Plan originally passed in 2012, City of Bellevue staff are undertaking a new Master Plan update due to the possibility of locating a new aquatic center on the site. SPLASHForward, a nonprofit that works towards aquatic activity accessibility, will be engaged throughout the city’s...
lynnwoodtimes.com

Large Crowds Expected at the Mill Creek Festival

MILL CREEK, Wash. – The weather looks perfect for the return of the Mill Creek Festival this weekend, July 16-17, 2022. Based on attendance at the City’s other outdoor events this summer, large crowds are expected, so plan for increased traffic in the area. The Festival, hosted by...
bellevuereporter.com

King County Sheriff’s Office to implement changes on public safety deliverance

On July 8, King County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall announced changes the Sheriff would be implementing as the law enforcement agency rethinks the deliverance of public safety across the county. Executive Constantine mentioned how the health of the King County community depends on the ability...
KING COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Woman Drowns in Wenatchee River Tuesday Amid Several Incidents

A 46-year-old woman is dead after drowning in the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth Tuesday afternoon. Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management said the Tacoma native had been inner tubing with a group but fell out of her tube near Barn Beach just before 5:00 pm. "Prior to being able...
WENATCHEE, WA
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Patagonia Fined $55,000 by the City of Seattle

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Patagonia has agreed to pay nearly $55,000 to employees of its Seattle store after being fined by the Seattle Office of Labor Standards for allegedly violating the city’s Secure Scheduling law. The law in part requires companies...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Downtown Seattle AT&T cell tower damaged in early morning fire

SEATTLE — An AT&T cell tower caught fire in downtown Seattle early Thursday morning. The fire near 12th Avenue South and South Lane Street was first reported around 3 a.m. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) tweeted just after 3:30 a.m. that the fire blocked all northbound and southbound lanes of 12th Ave South at South Lane Street.
anacortestoday.com

Ferry boasts a new look

After recent work in drydock at Dakota Creek Industries the MV Tokitae is back at the Ship Harbor ferry terminal in West Anacortes. This ferry is a 362-foot, 1,500 passenger vessel that plays an important role in the Washington State ferry system. The ferry, built in Seattle, has two car decks (capacity 144 vehicles) and two passenger decks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy