City of Mukilteo launches Utility Assistance Program
By Lynnwood Times Staff
lynnwoodtimes.com
2 days ago
Mukilteo, Wash. – The City of Mukilteo has launched a Utility Assistance Program, in partnership with Mukilteo Water and Wastewater District and Snohomish County PUD. Council authorized the use of federal ARPA dollars to go towards past due balances with MWWD...
EVERETT, Wash., July 12, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission and the Mukilteo City Council have unanimously adopted a unified vision and set of guiding principles for the redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront after an extensive public outreach process. The approved Vision Statement reads: Mukilteo’s waterfront is a...
MARYSVILLE, Wash., July 14, 2022 — Splash pads, spray parks, spray grounds, whatever you want to call them, small parks equipped with waterworks are a crowd favorite among families with small children. In 2008, hundreds of kids tested the spray pad at Snohomish County’s Willis D. Tucker Park before the ribbon was even cut for the new facility. Splash parks in Everett, Marysville, Edmonds, and Lynnwood have opened to similar enthusiasm. With so many fantastic aquatic venues nearby, one Mukilteo City Council member is looking to build one in his city. “I would love to see something like this in #Mukilteo would you?” Councilman Jason Moon wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of Willis D. Tucker’s splash pad.
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Want to help shape the future of Marysville parks? The city has an opening on the Parks, Culture and Recreation Advisory Board for a term ending Aug. 31, 2024. The board meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every odd-numbered month. It advises the...
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a quorum of Mill Creek Councilmembers may be in attendance at the Mill Creek Festival on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mill Creek Festival VIP Gala Event. Although City business is not expected to be discussed, the City...
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Demolition of the Sunnyland Elementary School is underway, and you can have a piece- or pieces- for posterity. Work crews are piling bricks from the old school on the corner of James and Illinois Streets. They’re free to take through July 22nd. The district is also working...
MARYSVILLE, Wash., – Meet your local Police and Fire first responders, watch a Police K-9 demonstration, and learn how to keep your neighborhood safer at National Night Out!. This event is being hosted by the Marysville Police Department alongside City of Marysville staff and the Marysville Fire District. National...
Several nurses from Providence Regional Medical Center spoke to the Everett City Council yesterday asking for the city to mandate hazard pay for nurses during the current staffing shortage at the hospital. Many of the speakers at the council meeting said that the staffing shortage is extreme, and while they...
Although Bellevue Airfield Park’s Master Plan originally passed in 2012, City of Bellevue staff are undertaking a new Master Plan update due to the possibility of locating a new aquatic center on the site. SPLASHForward, a nonprofit that works towards aquatic activity accessibility, will be engaged throughout the city’s...
King County health officials are once again warning about high levels of COVID-19 transmission. On Thursday, Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin held a media briefing on the effects of long-term COVID-19 and gave updates on current COVID-19 trends in the county. King County health officials said...
MILL CREEK, Wash. – The weather looks perfect for the return of the Mill Creek Festival this weekend, July 16-17, 2022. Based on attendance at the City’s other outdoor events this summer, large crowds are expected, so plan for increased traffic in the area. The Festival, hosted by...
The list of diseases attacking trees in the Pacific Northwest grows every year. A pathogen new to Pierce County brings an added concern: It can injure people. A research project using citizen scientists starts this summer to track the spread of Sooty Bark Disease in Tacoma. The disease is caused...
Multiple nurses who say they work at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett addressed the Everett City Council Wednesday night and asked the council to mandate Providence pay hazard pay due to a staffing shortage. Many speakers said the staffing shortage is extreme. While they say there has long been...
Summer is here, but Covid-19 levels remain high in King County. Reported cases are higher than the peak of the Delta wave, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. And that’s definitely an undercount because many people are using rapid at-home tests, which are rarely included in official numbers.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A total of 23 new townhomes will soon house low-income buyers in Bellingham, bringing new hope to those who had nearly lost it. Sarah Godin is one of them. She has struggled through poverty. "Poverty makes you feel powerless," she said. The single mom and college...
On July 8, King County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall announced changes the Sheriff would be implementing as the law enforcement agency rethinks the deliverance of public safety across the county. Executive Constantine mentioned how the health of the King County community depends on the ability...
A 46-year-old woman is dead after drowning in the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth Tuesday afternoon. Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management said the Tacoma native had been inner tubing with a group but fell out of her tube near Barn Beach just before 5:00 pm. "Prior to being able...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Senior citizens took to the streets of Bellingham Tuesday to protest rent hikes at an affordable housing complex. Seniors are worried they are being squeezed out of their homes because "affordable housing" is becoming an oxymoron. Mercy Housing operates 80 units of affordable housing in Bellingham....
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Patagonia has agreed to pay nearly $55,000 to employees of its Seattle store after being fined by the Seattle Office of Labor Standards for allegedly violating the city’s Secure Scheduling law. The law in part requires companies...
SEATTLE — An AT&T cell tower caught fire in downtown Seattle early Thursday morning. The fire near 12th Avenue South and South Lane Street was first reported around 3 a.m. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) tweeted just after 3:30 a.m. that the fire blocked all northbound and southbound lanes of 12th Ave South at South Lane Street.
After recent work in drydock at Dakota Creek Industries the MV Tokitae is back at the Ship Harbor ferry terminal in West Anacortes. This ferry is a 362-foot, 1,500 passenger vessel that plays an important role in the Washington State ferry system. The ferry, built in Seattle, has two car decks (capacity 144 vehicles) and two passenger decks.
