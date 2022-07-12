City of Mukilteo launches Utility Assistance Program

MARYSVILLE, Wash., July 14, 2022 — Splash pads, spray parks, spray grounds, whatever you want to call them, small parks equipped with waterworks are a crowd favorite among families with small children. In 2008, hundreds of kids tested the spray pad at Snohomish County’s Willis D. Tucker Park before the ribbon was even cut for the new facility. Splash parks in Everett, Marysville, Edmonds, and Lynnwood have opened to similar enthusiasm. With so many fantastic aquatic venues nearby, one Mukilteo City Council member is looking to build one in his city. “I would love to see something like this in #Mukilteo would you?” Councilman Jason Moon wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of Willis D. Tucker’s splash pad.

MUKILTEO, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO