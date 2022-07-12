ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Motorola's budget champion Moto G Play is even cheaper this Prime Day

By Anam Hamid
Phone Arena
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Day is finally here, and as is the case with many good things in life, it will be over before you know it, so now is the best time to stock up on things you have been eyeing all year. If it's a phone you need and a cheap...

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Tracfone’s Prime Day sale offers discounts on Apple iPhone, Nokia and Motorola phones

Prepaid smartphones don’t get highlighted too often during major sale events such as Amazon Prime Day, so they typically remain under the radar if you don’t know where to look. This year, just like every other year, Amazon included a few prepaid carriers in the Prime Day sale event, so if you’re in the market for a cheap prepaid smartphone, you can now buy one 2x cheaper.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart’s cheap Android tablet is even cheaper for Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day, the annual celebration of capitalism in all its forms, is finally here, and this year’s celebration means you can pick up Walmart’s cheapest tablet for even lower than usual. Out of the entire list of today’s sales, this is one of the best Prime Day tablet deals that you can’t afford to miss if you need a cheap and cheerful Android tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moto G#Motorola#Amazon Prime Day#Rear Camera#The Moto G Play#Lcd#Ram
The Independent

UK tech firm Nothing unveils its smartphone to rival Apple and Samsung

UK-based tech start-up Nothing has unveiled its first smartphone, which the company says “marks the start of change in a stagnant industry” as it looks to challenge Apple and Samsung.The Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale on July 21 in the UK, starting at £399, exclusively on the O2 network.The phone runs the company’s version of Google’s Android operating system – called Nothing OS – and comes with a 6.5in OLED screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and dual 50-megapixel rear cameras – all high-end features often found on £1,000 flagship phones.The Phone (1) also comes with an...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Today's Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Prime Day Deal

There are flagship phones, and then there are flagship phones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra belongs to the tribe of flagship phones that stand atop even their flagship peers, and has been termed a “premium flagship” by some. As such, they’re often the pinnacle of smartphone design for any given generation, representing the best of phone tech in that year. As a result, they’re often the most expensive devices you can buy, and that’s certainly true for this phone. Thankfully, this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Prime Day deal means you can save money on your purchase. Thanks to this Prime Day phone deal, you can grab the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $360 off, at a price of $840, down from $1200.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
SlashGear

Nothing Phone (1) Has Finally Been Fully Revealed: All The Details

Nothing, the buzzy startup from OnePlus alum Carl Pei, has officially unveiled its first smartphone after weeks of drip-feeding its hype design, no non-sense software, and hot specs. Going by the name Phone (1), the model will go on sale starting July 21 in 40 countries, carrying a price tag of £399 for the base variant. Notably, the flashy smartphone is not making its way to the U.S. market.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Prime Day: Get this 6.5-inch Samsung 5G phone for $325 today

For a smartphone that will be able to take advantage of 5G networks, you should avail yourself of Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal. It’s just one of the many Prime Day phone deals that are online, but it’s an eye-catcher with its that lowers the Samsung smartphone’s price to a more affordable $325 from its original price of $450.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

You’re not going to get the Samsung Odyssey G9 any cheaper than this

Among the various Prime Day deals that are everywhere right now, you’ll find a select few gems that are worth splurging on. If you’re in the market for a premium monitor, one that will offer you the maximum levels of immersion and quality, there are some monitor deals that are worthwhile. One such noteworthy gem is the ultrawide, ultra-bright, and ultra-gorgeous Samsung Odyssey G9. It’s as impressive as it is expensive, but it just got so much cheaper that it’s actually worth the price.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Prime Day's Best Laptop Deal: It's Hard to Beat $79

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday with big discounts on phones, Fire TVs and AirPods. There are also several Chromebook laptop deals available this Prime Day, but this one takes the cake: the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook. It's currently sitting at $79 on Best Buy, which is a hard price to beat and saves you $60.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

My Favorite 'Cheap' Motorola Phone Is on Sale for $240 on Amazon Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. While premium phones like the iPhone 13 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra easily cost $1,000 or more, you can save hundreds by getting a "budget" phone instead. These phones are designed to be affordable but also provide all the daily essentials you need. One of my favorite budget phones, the Motorola One Ace 5G, gets a lower price as part of Amazon Prime Day. The normally $400 phone is on sale for $240.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Pricing leaks for the European version of the Moto X30 Pro (aka Motorola Edge 30 Ultra)

The Moto X30 Pro is Motorola's highly anticipated Android flagship phone with an unveiling expected later this month. This would be what you might call a "sweet" smartphone with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display sporting an FHD+ resolution, and a 144 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the latest and greatest Snapdragon Application Processor (AP) designed by Qualcomm and manufactured by TSMC.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE drops to crazy low prices, get yours while it’s hot

Samsung launched a variety of tablets in the last couple of years, but the Galaxy Tab S7 FE feels like the perfect all-rounder. The price along with the fact that Samsung offers massive discounts on the tablet pretty often will probably help the Galaxy Tab S7 FE become pretty popular in the US, especially during sale events like Amazon Prime Day.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Motorola Razr teaser confirms chin-less design and dual camera array for 2022

Motorola teased its upcoming Razr in a new trailer that shows off the device’s chin-less redesign (via GSMArena). The trailer, which Motorola posted to its Weibo account, gives us brief glimpses of the third-generation device’s smoothed edges, dual camera, new hinge, and what looks like a larger exterior display that matches up with a leaked version of the device we saw in May.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

On Amazon Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE Is Just the Right Price

Amazon Prime Day has changed my opinion on the Galaxy S21 FE -- at least for now. Samsung's middle-tier phone has a lot going for it, but the Galaxy S21 FE also feels overpriced at its usual price of $700. Now, Amazon is selling it for $490 on Prime Day, a price that finally sets it apart from the Galaxy S22 lineup in a meaningful way.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy