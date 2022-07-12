ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band announce Connecticut tour stop

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2Bq6_0gcpRN6s00
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Apollo Theater on Friday, March 9, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s representatives announced the music icons will bring their 2023 international tour to Connecticut next year.

They will be hitting the stage at the Mohegan Sun Arena for one night only on March 12, 2023, according to tour organizers.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will be hosting 31 shows across the country during their national tour and said they plan to stop in Uncasville, Connecticut, before taking the show to Europe.

This grand-scale tour will mark their first concert debut since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016, officials said.

Anyone looking to buy a front-row ticket to the musical event can do so through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for Tickets sold via Ticketmaster, event organizers said. Fans can register online starting now through Sunday, July 17, for the chance to buy tickets.

Organizers remind fans, however, that registering does not guarantee you will receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets.

The Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 22, and a general sale for all fans will begin the same day at 3 p.m. To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, visit their website online.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s most recent studio album, 2020’s ‘Letter To You’, marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries, officials said. This album is expected to be featured during the musicians’ grand tour.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz kicks off

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz is underway at Bushnell Park, lasting from July 14 to July 17. The festival began on Thursday when the Hall High School jazz band kicked off the festivities, and it will last through Sunday. Organizers said this celebration of jazz is the 17th largest jazz […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for allegedly throwing woman and dog out of car

WARNING: Images included in the article may be difficult for some to view. STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a woman and dog out of a car in Stamford on Saturday night. A couple from Yonkers, New York, was arrested for breach of peace and two counts of risk […]
STAMFORD, CT
AdWeek

NBC Boston Adds One Anchor, Promotes Another

Boston NBC owned station WBTS has named two new evening anchors. The station has hired Priscilla Casper as co-anchor of its 4 p.m. weekday news. She’ll work alongside newly promoted Colton Bradford. Casper will also co anchor the 6 and 11 p.m. nightly news alongside Glenn Jones. She starts the first week of August.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uncasville, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Norwich police respond to overnight shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police responded to an overnight shooting that took place in the early morning on Tuesday. Officers said they received numerous 911 calls just after midnight on Tuesday morning reporting a shooting near Convent Avenue. Upon arrival, police said they found a 23-year-old man suffering a serious gunshot wound. Investigators believe […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

1 killed, 2 injured in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead and two others are in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Hartford early Monday morning. Police responded to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Fairfield Avenue just before 1 a.m for the report of a serious crash involving a grey Ford Focus and black Nissan […]
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Franklin Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Franklin Avenue in Hartford Friday morning. According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to the area of 227 Franklin Ave. just before 6 a.m. on a shotspotter activation. At the scene, police located a man in his forties suffering from gunshot wounds.
WTNH

Man arrested for slapping guest, headbutting security in Milford cafe

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Milford following an assault inside of a cafe, police said. According to the Milford Police Department, Andrew Marinelli was observed intoxicated and acting disorderly by security in Stonebridge Cafe on July 2. During the incident, Marinelli slapped another person. After security asked Marinelli to leave the cafe, he refused, causing security to escort him out of the building.
MILFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
WTNH

Bridgeport woman arrested for alleged role in murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a Bridgeport woman for her alleged involvement in a murder last May. U.S. Marshals said they served an arrest warrant on Melanie Castro, 21, from Bridgeport on Thursday. Castro was wanted for her alleged involvement in the murder of Marisol Dumeng in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

4-year-old brought to Lighthouse Point Park as her final wish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A little girl’s final wish was made possible at Lighthouse Point Park on Tuesday. Pictures of Eliana Palacio, in her kiddie pool and long before she was bedridden in the hospital, show happier times for the 4-year-old who has faced many challenges in her young life. She’s never walked on […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Tour#International Tour#The E Street Band#The Mohegan Sun Arena#Ticketmaster#Verified Fan
WTNH

Colchester resident named Google art contest winner for CT

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Colchester student has won the Doodle for Google Art Contest for the State of Connecticut. On July 7, Google announced the 54 state and territory winners of the 14th annual Doodle for Google art contest. The contest is a yearly competition where K-12 students submit artwork and incorporate the Google logo.
COLCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Hartford receiving grant for redevelopment near Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford is receiving a $6.3 million state grant to help with the redevelopment of an area new Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The long-blighted area just north of downtown between North Crossing and the Clay Arsenal neighborhood will be converted into 61 mixed-income housing units, 8,500 feet of retail space, and a public […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Tips to keep grocery bills down with prices rising

(WTNH) – The Federal Reserve’s inflation report has consumer prices now over 9 percent, which is a 40-year high. News 8 looked into the inflation data and how people can keep their grocery bills down. The Tops Supermarket owner in Plantsville continues to be surprised by the drastic rise in food prices with record-high inflation […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Cheshire police release identity of drowning victim

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have released the identity of the body pulled from a pond in Cheshire during a search for a missing swimmer on Monday. The drowning victim was identified as 18-year-old Jefferson Paul Loja, an Ecuadorian national, who was staying with family in Meriden. According to the Office of the Chief Medical […]
CHESHIRE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WTNH

Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-291 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has died following a fatal wrong-way crash on I-291 East in Manchester, which shut down the highway Monday morning. At 11:45 p.m. on Sunday evening, the South Windsor Fire Department said it was dispatched to a two-car collision on I-291 East just before Exit 5. According to the accident […]
WTNH

Norwich man arrested for downtown shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwich man is arrested following a shooting in the downtown section of the city on Thursday. The Norwich Police Department responded to Main Street at Franklin for a report of shots fired. A suspect fled the scene with a firearm, though he was quickly apprehended and arrested. The suspect, 18-year-old […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Manchester police investigate two armed robberies, stolen Porsche

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Manchester Police Department is investigating two armed robberies in the city Wednesday night involving four suspects in a stolen Porsche. Police responded to a report of four males in a white Porsche taking a scooter from a man in the area of 145 Lake St. around 8:30 p.m. According to […]
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy