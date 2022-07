The Eugene Emeralds took a 5-1 lead into the 9th inning last night at PK Park, but the Spokane Indians were not ready to give up and began a rally in the top of the ninth. The rally began with a lead off home run followed by a string of hits by the Indians. Two doubles and two singles followed capped by the second home run in the inning. The Ems pitching allowed 8 runs in the inning before recording the final out. In the bottom of the 9th the Ems brought four men to the plate starting with a lead off single followed by two fly outs and a strike out to end the game 9-5. The series continues this evening at PK Park at 6:35.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO