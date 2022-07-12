ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bruce Dahmen Foundation Golf Outing celebrates memory of a beloved principal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince his passing in 2014, the Madison community has continued to keep the memory alive of former Madison...

nbc15.com

First Mad City Pickleball tournament hosted at newly expanded complex

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The first Mad City pickleball tournament began Thursday afternoon in Sun Prairie at the newly expanded Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex. The complex just underwent a four court expansion that was unveiled Thursday morning prior to the tournament. The expansions makes it the largest outdoor dedicated pickleball complex in south central Wisconsin. There are a total ten dedicated pickleball courts at the complex.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Gladys Knight to perform at 20th anniversary of MOVE4BGC fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their MOVE4BGC fundraiser with an activity packed day starting at 7 a.m., and ending with a performance from Gladys Knight. This is the groups biggest fundraiser, and they hope to meet their...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Community leaders unveil honorary street sign for Willie Lou Harris

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members gathered throughout South Madison Thursday to unveil an honorary street sign in remembrance of Madison community leader, Willie Lou Harris. The ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the corner of Bram and Baird streets. Harris’ family gathered in the area to speak about her...
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
x1071.com

Former Dodgeville and Platteville Coach Ray Heim Passes Away

A former successful Southwest Wisconsin high school football coach has passed away. Ray Heim passed away on July 9th. He was 94. Heim was a graduate of St. John’s Cathedral High School in Milwaukee and was a four-sport star athlete at UW-Milwaukee Extension in the 1950’s. He was inducted into the UW-Milwaukee Hall of Fame. He coached football at Jefferson High School from 1957 to 1963, Dodgeville High School from 1963 to 1966, and Platteville High School from 1966 to 1979. Coaching highlights during Heim’s career included Dodgeville’s conference championship in 1963 with the only perfect season at 8-0 in the school’s football history. Heim’s teams also won four conference championships and had five second place finishes at Platteville High School. In 1985, Heim was inducted into the Wisconsin High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame with a lifetime record of 103-55-6. Following his teaching and coaching career, Heim was employed by Sentry Insurance Company. Funeral services for Ray Heim will be held on Wednesday July 20th in Nashotah, Wisconsin.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Sauk County Fair continues through Sunday

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Fair is underway in Baraboo with fun activities and competitions planned through Sunday. The fair is free to enter and includes animal shows, educational exhibits and presentations, live music and more. On Thursday, the carnival runs from 4-11 p.m. and live music starts at 9 p.m.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

UW grad ushers in “new era of science” with stunning deep space photos

MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Things to do in Madison this week: La Fête de Marquette, Marketplace Dayz and more

Popular east side festival La Fête de Marquette returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Hosted at McPike Park, 202 S Ingersoll St., this year’s celebration features a groovy Second Line procession at 4 p.m. on Saturday, an expanded wine garden and a new Lafayette Stage for more musical acts. Kids can enjoy hands-on art opportunities, a ball pit, outdoor movie screenings on Friday and Saturday night and a karaoke sing-off from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
nbc15.com

GALLERY: Construction continues on CR Future Project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Progress is being made on a new renovation project of Camp Randall Stadium. Come game day on Sept. 3 against Illinois State, fans will get to see the new and improved stadium. The project includes a full renovation of the South End Zone, new seating and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit Police Department hosting citywide National Night Out

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is inviting everyone to their block party. They are hosting a citywide National Night Out event on August 3 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park. Residents throughout the city are being asked to turn on and display...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Madison clinic initiative provides free examinations to Black men

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison clinic launched an initiative Tuesday providing free examinations for Black men ages 30 and older. The Perry Family Free Clinic, which provides primary care to uninsured and underinsured Black men across Dane County, held a “Bring a Friend for a Physical Exam Initiative” from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday. The clinic encouraged Black men to bring a friend to the clinic to receive a full check-up.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Buddha statue stolen from Madison home and found in Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office was happy to see “peace, positive energy, good health, and prosperity” return to a Madison home Thursday morning after its dive team recovered a large statue of the Buddha that was reported stolen earlier this week. On Wednesday,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville native takes on largest Army command

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Janesville native made it his mission to sustain an Army ready fight, win and provide forces to Combatant Commanders for missions around the globe and that led him to the command of the Army’s largest fighting force. General Andrew P. Poppas undertook leadership of U.S....
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Former TV news anchor is now seizure-free and back in Madison

Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Artrageous Wednesdays in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. – The public is invited to attend Artrageous Wednesdays on the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) grounds this summer. Held each Wednesday, the events feature live music, local artists selling their wares, food trucks, beverages, and children’s activities. It’s set outdoors and in the Tallman Carriage House at 450 N. Jackson St. in Janesville. Each evening will run...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton’s ‘The Fifty One’ bringing in 81

Realtors always say, “it’s all about location, location, location.”. For Brett Riemen and Brian Spanos, the owners of Lakestone Properties’ new apartment development, “The Fifty One,” locations around Stoughton don’t get any better than the main artery that is State Highway 51. With quick...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: Broken fan allows CO levels to rise in Madison apartment building garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A broken exhaust fan is blamed for carbon monoxide building up inside the underground garage of a Madison apartment building. According to the Madison Fire Department, someone pulled into the garage, in the 90 block of Kessel Court, on Monday night and called 911 after hearing an alarm and noticing an odor. When firefighters responded to the building around 9:20 p.m., they reported seeing a haze they suspected was car exhaust.
MADISON, WI

