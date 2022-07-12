Bruce Dahmen Foundation Golf Outing celebrates memory of a beloved principal

A former successful Southwest Wisconsin high school football coach has passed away. Ray Heim passed away on July 9th. He was 94. Heim was a graduate of St. John’s Cathedral High School in Milwaukee and was a four-sport star athlete at UW-Milwaukee Extension in the 1950’s. He was inducted into the UW-Milwaukee Hall of Fame. He coached football at Jefferson High School from 1957 to 1963, Dodgeville High School from 1963 to 1966, and Platteville High School from 1966 to 1979. Coaching highlights during Heim’s career included Dodgeville’s conference championship in 1963 with the only perfect season at 8-0 in the school’s football history. Heim’s teams also won four conference championships and had five second place finishes at Platteville High School. In 1985, Heim was inducted into the Wisconsin High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame with a lifetime record of 103-55-6. Following his teaching and coaching career, Heim was employed by Sentry Insurance Company. Funeral services for Ray Heim will be held on Wednesday July 20th in Nashotah, Wisconsin.

