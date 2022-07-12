Realmuto, 3 other Phillies can’t travel to Toronto series due to Canadian COVID-19 vaccine requirement

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Phillies are going to be shorthanded for their two-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays because some players are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Canadian law requires people to be fully vaccinated to travel into the country.

Four players, including two from the Phillies’ starting lineup, are ineligible: starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson, who weren’t scheduled to pitch anyway, catcher J.T. Realmuto, and third baseman Alec Bohm.

The latter might have been questionable for this series anyway after he dislocated his left ring finger Monday night. Nonetheless, the ineligibilities were publicized before the finale in St. Louis.

Nola said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia, he just didn’t want to get vaccinated. Gibson said he has ulcerative colitis and the medicine he takes doesn’t allow him to build up antibodies. The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, however, supports eligible people affected by inflammatory bowel disease to get vaccinated .

Bohm said he wished it didn’t have to be like this, but “it’s a personal deal” that he won’t back pedal on.

“I made a choice and there’s consequences that come with that, and now I have to suffer those,” Bohm said via the Phillies Radio Network.

Realmuto, who called this predicament an “extremely unfortunate situation,” said, “I’m a healthy 31-year-old professional athlete that just didn’t feel the need to get it. I’ve had COVID a couple times and super mild symptoms back when it first came out, and when it came time to decide whether I need the vaccine or not, I talked with a couple doctors that I knew and told them my story and just really decided I didn’t think I needed it.”

U.S. health experts have said young, healthy people can still get the virus and get sick.

According to MLB.com , Realmuto is going to lose about $262,000 for his ineligibility to play.

“But I mean, what’s money?” he argued, “I’m not gonna let Canada tell me what I do and don’t put in my body. For a little bit of money, it’s just not worth it.”

According to Spotrac , Realmuto’s base salary is $23.8 million. It’s part of a five-year, $115.5 million deal that is in the second year of his contract.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said while the club prefers a full roster, “people have to make individual decisions of what they think is the best thing for them.”

Interim manager Rob Thomson reiterated on the Phillies Radio Network Pregame Show that the organization has educated the players on the effectiveness of vaccination. Thomson also pointed to an agreement between the players union and MLB that says it’s not mandatory for players to be vaccinated.

Phillies All-Star left fielder Kyle Schwarber emphasized there isn’t finger-pointing in the clubhouse, and being unvaccinated doesn’t make them bad teammates.