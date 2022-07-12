ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Schedules New York-Mexico City Launch

By David Casey
routesonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe carrier will increase service from JFK to Mexico but is cutting flights to Colombia. American Airlines is set to enter the New York-Mexico City market later this year with a route that will become its sixth to the Mexican capital. The oneworld alliance member intends to begin flights...

www.routesonline.com

The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle

A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Computer glitch sees TWELVE THOUSAND scheduled American Airlines flights left without pilots between Sunday and the end of July, as summer travel hell continues

A glitch in American Airlines' staffing systems left 12,000 flights without pilots between July 3 and the end of the month - as fed-up travelers face mounting flight cancelations and delays across the globe. According to the Allied Pilots Association, over 12,000 flights were scheduled with nobody to fly them...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Travel hell continues as American Airlines passengers endure five hour delay only to be kicked off plane 20 minutes after they boarded because crew had hit time limit

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that she and other travelers were forced to vacate a plane set to take off because the pilots had reached a cap on their flying time - all after enduring a five hour delay. The incident, which occurred Saturday at in North Carolina's Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
Thrillist

Here Are the Latest American Airlines Route Changes from JFK Airport

American Airlines is switching up its routes at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The airline just announced some important changes affecting NYC's JFK Airport, and it will influence passengers looking to fly down south. Specifically, flights directed to Colombia and Mexico will be impacted, with the airline canceling some routes and adding others.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Protest on the runway: Southwest Airlines pilots line up in anger at poor staffing and long hours as airport chaos continues across the nation with 200 flight canceled today after 14,000 over the weekend

Nearly 1,300 Southwest Airline pilots gathered outside the Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday to protest ongoing staff shortages as travel chaos continued on the first official day of summer - with more than 200 flights across the United States canceled. The Southwest Pilots Association called for better treatment of...
DALLAS, TX
Travel + Leisure

The 5 Best City Hotels in Mexico

While urban areas throughout Mexico draw travelers year after year, Travel + Leisure readers seem particularly enamored with Mexico City and San Miguel de Allende — as evidenced by hotels in the two destinations snagging all five spots on the 2022 list of the reader-voted best hotels in Mexico.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Flight trouble: Strained US airlines face July 4 test

US airlines are bracing customers for what will probably be another bumpy holiday weekend as the industry struggles to manage a surge in travel demand that probably exceeds its current capacity.   In an effort to steer passengers away from "potentially challenging weekend travel days," Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday it would waive change fees for customers to shift one leg of their trip to within the July 1-8 period.
CHICAGO, IL
Air Travel Is Chaos This Summer. Here's How to Get a Refund

Fourth of July travelers, brace yourselves for a rough weekend — especially if you’ll be spending any time at the airport. Demand for airline travel is roaring back. Nearly 13 million people are expected to fly this weekend, according to data from travel app Hopper, and more than 2.4 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Thursday alone.
CBS Boston

JetBlue's Boston-London service launch still on track as Heathrow asks airlines to stop selling summer tickets

BOSTON - JetBlue is still committed to starting daily flights between Boston and London in the coming weeks, despite the recent chaos for passengers at European airports. "We remain on track to launch daily service between Boston and London Gatwick on August 4th, and between Boston and London Heathrow on September 20th," a JetBlue spokesperson told WBZ-TV.
BOSTON, MA

