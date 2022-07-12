ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Stages Of Dehydration Explained

By Lisabeth Fauble
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RM5uu_0gcpPnw400
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV/Shutterstock

Dehydration is a health condition that occurs when there is not enough water in your body. Because the human body is 55% to 78% water (via Cleveland Clinic), consuming enough water is one of the most important things we can do to ensure optimal health. But a surprising number of people in the United States suffer from dehydration, especially among older adults, according to a 2015 study published in the Journal of Gerontological Nursing. Dehydration can lead to grave health consequences, but it is easy to remedy before it becomes serious.

Cedars Sinai claims even mild dehydration can influence body temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate. The more dehydrated the body becomes, the more severe the symptoms, including weakness, confusion, cognitive impairment, and even death. However, dehydration is easily preventable in developed countries with abundant clean water supplies. And learning to recognize the signs of dehydration can help protect you from accidental dehydration.

How to recognize the signs of dehydration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPcxS_0gcpPnw400
Caterina Trimarchi/Shutterstock

According to the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), mild dehydration occurs when body fluid is depleted by just 3% in adolescents and 5% in infants. The National Health Service says warning signs of dehydration include feelings of thirst and darker-colored urine. These symptoms may be accompanied by fatigue, dry mouth, or dizziness. Babies could have cold, blotchy hands or feet and exhibit rapid breathing, in which case they should receive medical attention.

At any age, the signs of severe dehydration include feeling overly fatigued, dizziness upon standing that doesn't subside, decreased urination, a weak or rapid pulse, or seizures, via the National Health Service. Cedars Sinai warns severe dehydration seriously threatens brain function and physical health and if left untreated, death can occur.

The Cleveland Clinic recommends hydrating by drinking plenty of water. For an easy home remedy for prevention, try adding a pinch of salt and a slice of lemon or lime to your water to encourage water absorption into the body. As dietician, Dr. Joanna McMillan tells the Sydney Morning Herald, "It is true that a little salt in water will increase the rate of absorption." However, you should seek medical attention if you suspect advanced moderate-stage dehydration, and get help immediately or call 911 in the case of severe dehydration.

Comments / 6

Mary Lou Irick
2d ago

l drink 8 glasses of water a day.Went l get up in the morning l sit down and drink 8oz of waterlowly. I feel good after drinking that 8 oz of water every morning. l keep water in my car, befor l get out of my car l drink my water. Plus drink 8oz of water went l get back in my 🚗 car. My blood pressure be good by drinking 8 glasses of waterdaily. little hard in the winter time but l do drink my water. Thank God 🙏 😇❗

Reply(4)
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dehydration#Salt#Seizure#Water Supplies#Cleveland Clinic
HuffPost

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

When taking a trip to the bathroom, you probably don’t notice your pee’s appearance or smell most of the time. Typically our urine is made up of 95% pure water and 5% other compounds. For the most part, “normal” urine doesn’t smell if you’re healthy and well-hydrated. Additionally, urine is typically a light yellow color, similar to lemonade. (If it’s clear, you may be drinking too much water.)
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Sydney
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy