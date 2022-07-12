ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Praised for Holding Son's $400K College Fund 'Hostage' After Graduation

By Kate Fowler
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The father offered a compromise for the money after his son said he would not be attending college following...

Comments / 57

Jill erwin
2d ago

It's a college fund. It's his parents money to use as they want. They want him to use it for college. He doesn't get it. Parents stand by your decision. Teach him a lesson.

Fuster Cluck
2d ago

The kid has no skin in the game. Taking the classes & coming up with a viable business plan are reasonable demands. And I agree with another commenter to release funds only when milestones are met.

d Smith
2d ago

Good Job dad! It is Clege Fund.. not a graduation gift. The money is for education. If he is serious about starting a business. than business classes are a must. If he won't go to school, you must educate him in the real world. He will have to work like everyone else to accomplish his goals. Giving him money, money he hasn't worked hard to earn, money he doesn't know how to manage will go quickly.

Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Upworthy

First-time babysitter 'lost her mind' after parent paid her $350. She had only expected $20.

It's no secret that most hourly wage workers don't get fair pay, and the ones starting out often get a raw deal. One teenage babysitter got the shock of her life when a set of parents paid her $350 for babysitting their kids and dogs when they went for a night out. She was expecting $20 but was in for a pleasant surprise. The person who paid the babysitter thought it was a fair deal and shared the story on Reddit where it went viral and also sparked a debate. Many praised the person for paying a fair wage, while some argued that they were setting a very high standard that other parents couldn't follow through, and yet others blamed a system that made basic services unaffordable.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Pope advises Catholic mothers to stop ironing their son’s shirts and push them to get married

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who...
RELIGION
