Amber Heard's Request for Retrial 'Outlandish'—Depp Lawyers

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Johnny Depp's lawyers have branded Amber Heard's request for a retrial as "outlandish" and said that the actress had previously waived her right for a retrial in her defamation case against her ex-husband.

The Aquaman star's legal team said that her due process was violated and called on the judge to declare a mistrial after they claimed that one of the jurors was not actually the person summoned to be on the jury.

In response, Depp's team submitted a 36-page memorandum to the court arguing that everything about the trial was legitimate.

Both parties were found liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other in June in the high-profile, six-week-long trial that captured the internet's attention. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages and $2 million to Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in court. Depp’s lawyers have branded Heard’s request for a re-trial as “outlandish." Getty Images

Heard's attorneys have now filed court documents claiming that someone who had been originally summoned to serve as a juror in the trial had not appeared and was replaced by someone else.

Juror 15 was apparently born in 1970, but the jury summons was for someone of the same last name born in 1945, court documents filed by Heard's team on July 8 said. According to the filing, this meant that the person "was not part of the jury panel and could not have properly served" in the trial.

The documents filed in the circuit court in Fairfax, Virginia, said that "due process was therefore compromised" and as such "a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered."

In their memorandum, Depp's lawyers called the questions regarding Juror 15 as "pure speculation."

"​​Ms. Heard's desperate, after-the-fact demand for an investigation of Juror 15 based on a purported error in his birth date is...misplaced...Moreover, Ms. Heard's argument is based on pure speculation," the filing read.

In the conclusion, Depp's lawyers at Brown Rudnick LLP wrote: "For all the reasons set forth above, Mr. Depp respectfully requests that this court deny Ms. Heard's frivolous motion in its entirety and reject her outlandish requests to set aside the jury verdict, dismiss the complaint, or, in the alternative, order a new trial, and investigate Juror 15."

In the filing, Depp's lawyers also state that Heard "waived her right" for a re-trial by not flagging her concerns about Juror 15 earlier.

"As a threshold matter, Ms. Heard waived her right to challenge the accuracy of the information listed in the jury panel by failing to raise this objection contemporaneously," the memo reads.

The actress was reportedly presented with a list of potential jurors, "five days before the jury was impaneled and reportedly had "ample time to verify the accuracy of the information contained therein."

In their own court filing, Heard's team said that it was "deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this."

IN THIS ARTICLE
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Rips Into Amber Heard in New Song

Johnny Depp appears to have broken his silence after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has teamed up with British guitarist Jeff Beck and will release an album on Friday, titled 18. The title is reportedly a reflection of the age the artists felt while they were recording. According to The Sunday Times of London, Depp wrote two songs on the album that offer a revealing insight into the actor’s feelings during the televised, seven-week trial against Heard. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade.” “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury in Virginia ruled Heard had defamed Depp amid allegations of domestic violence and assault. Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit. After the trial, Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of June tour dates across the U.K. “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf---king night,” Depp sings. Beck, meanwhile, is reportedly “blown away” by Depp’s tracks.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp Defeats Amber Heard Again, Their Minis Wrestle on Sunset Strip

Amber Heard's getting a small shot at redemption -- not in court, but in a wrestling ring where, you guessed it ... Mini Johnny Depp squares off against Mini Amber!!!. Yeah, they might be testing the limits of the world's fascination with the bitter exes, but Wednesday night the good folks at Micromania M****t Wrestling put on their version of the defamation trial at the Whisky A Go-Go ... complete with a Mini Camille Vasquez in Johnny's corner.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a 'gold-digger' after losing Depp trial

Mickey Rourke branded Amber Heard a “gold-digger” after losing her trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.The Wrestler actor sympathised with Depp, as he told Piers Morgan: “I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn’t do, it cost me movie jobs for several years."I felt bad for somebody trying to get chopped down by some gold-digger."A jury ruled in favour of Mr Depp on 1 June in his defamation trial against Ms. Heard, where he was awarded $10.35m in damages, while Ms Heard was awarded $2m.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

