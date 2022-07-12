ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mamba Rescued After Getting Stuck Inside Garden Fence

By Robyn White
 2 days ago

A black mamba has been safely rescued after becoming stuck in a garden fence in South Africa.

Snake catcher Nick Evans—who runs a snake removal and rescue service in the Greater Durban area—arrived to a property in Westville North, where a gardener had spotted two black mambas lurking in the bush.

Black mambas are the longest venomous snakes in Africa. They can grow up to 14 feet in some cases, and their bite has a fatality rate of 100 percent if left untreated.

"The neighbour's yard was bushy, and these snakes were at the fenceline. The homeowners who called me, after already having a mamba not long ago, didn't want more coming onto their property," Evans said in a Facebook post.

A stock photo shows a black mamba. A snake catcher in South Africa removed one that had become stuck in a fence. luk341/Getty

"I walked up, and despite the gardeners best efforts, it took me a while to just see one of the mambas heads. Then, one of the mambas came slithering out into the open, on our side of the fence. I quickly grabbed it without much hassle, although I kept an eye out for the other while doing so."

After safety stowing the black mamba in a bucket, Evans noticed the other snake had not moved from the fence.

Despite their fearsome reputation, black mambas are shy and will usually flee when startled, rather than bite.

Evans was therefore surprised when he noticed the second snake had not fled the scene due to the commotion.

"It was just out of reach, but, I had my long African Snakebite Institute tongs in the car. I reached in and grabbed the mamba. I tried to gently pull it closer to me, but that wasn't working. I then noticed some chicken wire fencing. It was stuck," the snake catcher said. "I had to get over the fence."

The homeowner's son, Aalok, was standing nearby to the snake catcher, and Evans said he asked for his assistance to remove the venomous snake, with the permission from the young boy's mother.

"I asked him, and he didn't hesitate. I just needed someone to hold the mambas body, with the long tongs, just in case it did move, while I climbed over the fence. He did so calmly," Evans said.

Evans said the son was in "no danger," as the tongs were long and the snakes head was stuck in the fence, meaning he was not able to bite him.

"Still, not many would be happy to help," Evans said. "The gardener had fetched a ladder for me, and over I went. The mamba hadn't moved at all, and I soon saw why. It was properly stuck. I told Aalok he can release the tongs, but he needed to please get some pliers out of my car. He did that quickly. I pinned the snake down, and with the pliers, gently and very carefully, cut the wire, and the mamba came free. The neighbor had no idea of all the drama going on!"

Evans said the snakes had been both a male and a female, both measuring around 8.2 feet long.

The first snake had some injuries on its body. Evans said it may have also become stuck in the fence, before he arrived.

It is currently black mamba mating season in South Africa. Evans has had multiple calls recently were numerous black mambas are found in the same areas.

Earlier this month, Evans removed two male snakes from a property in Queensburgh, where they had been wrestling for mating rights.

