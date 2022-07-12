ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Open Championship Tee Times, TV Schedule, How to Watch the Action at St. Andrews

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

The Open Championship is the most sacred major on the golf calendar every year, and it truly separates the die-hard fans from the casual followers. To catch all the action from the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews this weekend, you’ll need to completely adjust your sleep schedule or pull four straight all-nighters (in the United States, at least).

Dozens of golfers will finish their first rounds in Scotland before the sun even comes up on the east coast, so it’ll be a grind for us Americans to keep up with the championship from start to finish.

But for all the psycho fans out there, let’s check out the first-round tee times for The Open and how you can watch from home.

2022 Open Championship tee times (first round)

All times ET

1:35 a.m. — Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee
1:46 a.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown
1:57 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu
2:08 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi
2:19 a.m. — Garrick Higgo, MinKyu Kim, Ashley Chesters
2:30 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama
2:41 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim
2:52 a.m. — John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale
3:03 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power
3:14 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
3:25 a.m. — Cameron Young, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Robert MacIntyre
3:36 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners
3:47 a.m. — Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett
4:03 a.m. — Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood
4:14 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos
4:25 a.m. — Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy
4:36 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez
4:47 a.m. — Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sihwan Kim
4:58 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
5:09 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland
5:20 a.m. — Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau
5:31 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya
5:42 a.m. — Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan
5:53 a.m. — Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry
6:04 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge
6:15 a.m. — Alexander Björk, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford
6:36 a.m. — Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan
6:47 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow
6:58 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage
7:09 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley
7:20 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield
7:31 a.m. — Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark
7:42 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter
7:53 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis
8:04 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland
8:15 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman
8:26 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
8:37 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli
8:48 a.m. — Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen
9:04 a.m. — David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith
9:15 a.m. — Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law
9:26 a.m. — Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo
9:37 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima
9:48 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell
9:59 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
10:10 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III
10:21 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira
10:32 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sebastián Muñoz, Sahith Theegala
10:43 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin
10:54 a.m. — John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey
11:05 a.m. — Mingyu Cho, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Robert Dinwiddie
11:16 a.m. — Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

2022 Open Championship TV schedule, streaming schedule

All times ET

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Streaming: 1:30-4 a.m., 3-4 p.m. (Peacock)
TV schedule: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA)
Featured Groups: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Featured Holes: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Streaming: 1:30-4 a.m., 3-4 p.m. (Peacock)
TV schedule: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA)
Featured Groups: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Featured Holes: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

SATURDAY, JULY 16

TV schedule: 5-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)
Featured Groups: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Featured Holes: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

SUNDAY, JULY 17

TV Schedule: 4-7 a.m. ET (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)
Featured Groups: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Featured Holes: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .

RELATED: 2022 Open Championship Picks: 4 Players You Need to Bet Right Now to Win at St. Andrews

The post 2022 Open Championship Tee Times, TV Schedule, How to Watch the Action at St. Andrews appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson responds to Tiger Woods’ rant against LIV Golf at Open Championship

Tiger Woods, golf’s most recognizable star, made his opinion of the rival league, LIV Golf, well known ahead of the Open Championship on Tuesday. Woods said that the PGA players who left for LIV “turned their backs on what has allowed them to get to this position.” With the Open Championship teeing off on Thursday, LIV Golf’s biggest star, Phil Mickelson, responded to Woods’ criticisms of the PGA defectors, per ESPN.
GOLF
Golf.com

Here’s why John Daly is wearing a Masters logo at the Open Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — John Daly had an eclectic mix of logos on his gray pullover in the first round of the Open Championship: Trump on his right sleeve, Ohio-based Wentz Financial Group on his right chest, California-based Mark Christopher Auto Center on his left chest. There was one...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Issues Ominous Warning to LIV Golf Players

Tiger Woods issued a warning to the players who jumped ship to the renegade LIV Golf Series, saying Tuesday they could be barred from playing in major championships at some point. Woods made the comments from St. Andrews ahead of The Open Championship, which begins Thursday. Woods gave his strongest...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Brian Tee
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Photos: Meet Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Before The Open Championship

The fourth and final major championship of the 2022 golf season has arrived. Thursday morning, The Open Championship from St. Andrews will begin play. Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, is set to partake in this year's Open Championship. Woods has been over in Europe for more than a week,...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, John Daly Photo

The 150th Open at St Andrews is bringing golf's best to Scotland for what's sure to be a memorable tournament. On Tuesday, Tiger Woods and John Daly were spotted together on the practice green prompting Caddie Network to point out:. "These men play the same sport at the highest level....
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#The Open Championship#St Andrews#Americans#Rolex#Pga
Golf.com

The John Daly and Bryson DeChambeau Show was a blast to watch (pun intended)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly share at least one thing in common, and we’ll get to that in a moment, but mostly they could not be more different. DeChambeau is muscular and cleanly shaven. Daly is built like Santa, and has a bleached blond beard that is the envy of every garden gnome. DeChambeau wears stylish, clingy Puma gear that shows off his chiseled figure. Daly wears purple pants adorned with flowers and skulls, and a baggy grey windbreaker from the Masters merchandise shop (yes, really).
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 2 at St Andrews including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

The Open returns to St Andrews in celebration of its 150th event with the world’s best descending on the iconic Old Course.Collin Morikawa defends his title with a host of names in contention to land the final major of the golf season.The weather in St Andrews this week could make for a low-scoring tournament, but Tommy Fleetwood, who finished second in The Open 2019, is eager for a difficult test.The Open 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and first round leaderboard featuring Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods“I would like the wind to blow, I’d like the conditions to be as rough...
GOLF
FanSided

Look: Rory McIlroy broke a spectator’s hand with an errant Open tee shot

Rory McIlroy had a storybook start to The Open Championship at St. Andrews, save for an errant drive that one spectator will surely never forget. Just about everything went right for Rory McIlroy in the first round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews. He sunk a putt of over 50 feet on the first hole to start off with a birdie and then didn’t look back. McIlroy made seven birdies and just one bogey on the day to put him in solo second place behind only Cameron Young.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

150th Open Championship: Tiger Woods gets to be 'The Man in the Arena' for perhaps one last run at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- One hundred twelve years ago, President Theodore Roosevelt delivered his famous "Citizenship in a Republic" speech in Paris, 750 miles southeast of Fife. The 1910 Open Championship was played at St. Andrews a few months later. The Masters wouldn't be conceived for another quarter-century, but the 50th Open ended with James Braid winning the Claret Jug.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Finished 1st Round At The Open: Here's His Score

Tiger Woods has completed his first round at the 150th Open Championship. The three-time Claret Jug winner finished his Thursday at St. Andrews with a 6-over 78. Tiger got off to a rough start in today's round, notching a double-bogey on the first hole. Even with a birdie on No. 9, he finished the front nine with a disappointing 41.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Max Homa Reacts To Being Paired With Tiger Woods

When the Open Championship officially tees off on Thursday morning, one golf star will be living his dream. The 150th Open Championship was already iconic thanks to its venue this weekend: St. Andrews. Add Tiger Woods playing in possibly his last chance at winning a major tournament and the mystique just keeps getting piled on.
GOLF
BBC

Jack Nicklaus: 'Thank you for making me one of you'

Golfing great Jack Nicklaus has expressed heartfelt gratitude at becoming an honorary citizen of St Andrews. The 18-time major winner won two of his three Open Championships at St Andrews in 1970 and 1978. Receiving the honorary citizen recognition at the University of St Andrews, Nicklaus said it allowed him...
GOLF
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

190K+
Followers
31K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy