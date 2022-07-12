2022 Open Championship Tee Times, TV Schedule, How to Watch the Action at St. Andrews

The Open Championship is the most sacred major on the golf calendar every year, and it truly separates the die-hard fans from the casual followers. To catch all the action from the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews this weekend, you’ll need to completely adjust your sleep schedule or pull four straight all-nighters (in the United States, at least).

Dozens of golfers will finish their first rounds in Scotland before the sun even comes up on the east coast, so it’ll be a grind for us Americans to keep up with the championship from start to finish.

But for all the psycho fans out there, let’s check out the first-round tee times for The Open and how you can watch from home.

2022 Open Championship tee times (first round)

All times ET

1:35 a.m. — Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

1:46 a.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown

1:57 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

2:08 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

2:19 a.m. — Garrick Higgo, MinKyu Kim, Ashley Chesters

2:30 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

2:41 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim

2:52 a.m. — John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

3:03 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

3:14 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

3:25 a.m. — Cameron Young, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Robert MacIntyre

3:36 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

3:47 a.m. — Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

4:03 a.m. — Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood

4:14 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos

4:25 a.m. — Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy

4:36 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

4:47 a.m. — Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sihwan Kim

4:58 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

5:09 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

5:20 a.m. — Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

5:31 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

5:42 a.m. — Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

5:53 a.m. — Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry

6:04 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

6:15 a.m. — Alexander Björk, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

6:36 a.m. — Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan

6:47 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow

6:58 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage

7:09 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley

7:20 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

7:31 a.m. — Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark

7:42 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter

7:53 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis

8:04 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

8:15 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

8:26 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

8:37 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli

8:48 a.m. — Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen

9:04 a.m. — David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

9:15 a.m. — Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law

9:26 a.m. — Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

9:37 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima

9:48 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

9:59 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

10:10 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

10:21 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

10:32 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sebastián Muñoz, Sahith Theegala

10:43 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin

10:54 a.m. — John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

11:05 a.m. — Mingyu Cho, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Robert Dinwiddie

11:16 a.m. — Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

2022 Open Championship TV schedule, streaming schedule

All times ET

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Streaming: 1:30-4 a.m., 3-4 p.m. (Peacock)

TV schedule: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA)

Featured Groups: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Featured Holes: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Streaming: 1:30-4 a.m., 3-4 p.m. (Peacock)

TV schedule: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA)

Featured Groups: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Featured Holes: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

SATURDAY, JULY 16

TV schedule: 5-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)

Featured Groups: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Featured Holes: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

SUNDAY, JULY 17

TV Schedule: 4-7 a.m. ET (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)

Featured Groups: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Featured Holes: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .

RELATED: 2022 Open Championship Picks: 4 Players You Need to Bet Right Now to Win at St. Andrews

The post 2022 Open Championship Tee Times, TV Schedule, How to Watch the Action at St. Andrews appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .