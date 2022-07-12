Anonymous Content Signs Filmmakers Behind Karlovy Vary-Premiering ‘Vesper’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anonymous Content has signed Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper, the critically acclaimed filmmaking duo whose latest movie “Vesper” world premiered at this year’s Karlovy Vary Film Festival to rave reviews.

Buozyte and Samper’s third feature, “Vesper” is set for a theatrical release in fall 2022. The film is a dark fairytale set in the aftermath of the collapse of Earth’s ecosystem and follows the journey of a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive. The young girl, whose father is paralyzed, meets a woman who will force her to use her wits, strengths and bio-hacking abilities.

Buozyte and Samper first collaborated in 2007, co-writing the award-winning feature “The Collectress,” which won best film at the Lithuanian Silver Crane Awards and best director at the Russian film festival Kinoshock. The movie went on to play at 30 film festivals worldwide, including Karlovy Vary, Pusan, Sao Paulo, Valencia, Manheim, Cottbus and Cairo.

The duo’s second film “Vanishing Waves,” a science-fiction film, won 24 awards across festivals, including Sitges’ best European film, four prizes at Fantastic Fest and a special mention at Karlovy Vary.

Anonymous Content’s recent films include “Swan Song” (Apple TV+), “Worth” (Netflix), “Stillwater” (Focus Features) and “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix), as well as “Foe” (Amazon) starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre.

The company is also behind Oscar-winning films such as “The Revenant,” “Spotlight” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” The banner’s TV credits include the recently released “The Last Day of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+) starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback, among other titles.