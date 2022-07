Dr. Gallimore, who grew up in Henry County, joined the medical staff in 2022. Dr. Gallimore and his wife, Casey, both graduated from Henry County High School and have three children. Dr. Gallimore comes to HCMC from Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, TN, where he spent two years as a hospitalist. Prior to joining Tennova in 2020, Dr. Gallimore was the Chief of Nephrology and Dialysis at Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. He joined the medical staff at Keesler in 2016 as part of the Internal Medicine Residency Faculty.

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO