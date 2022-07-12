Eugene Ryan

Two Minden High School students, Connor Carpenter and Peyton Schoone, competed at the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago, Illinois June 29th through July 2nd. Carpenter competed in the Help Desk event. This event has an objective test portion covering concepts about customer service and management. The event also has a presentation portion where the student acts as a customer service representative solving an issue for the judges who act as the customer. Only the Top 10 students in each event make the national stage to receive an award. Carpenter did not place in the top 10, but he gained a lot of leadership and networking skills at the conference.

