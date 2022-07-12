Eugene Ryan

Euella M. Johnson, 93, of Minden, formerly of Upland, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Bethany Home in Minden. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service was live streamed to the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Interment was held following the service at the Upland Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the service at the church. Memorials in Euella’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
