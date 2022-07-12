'Life begins at 80': Trump says Biden concerns have 'little to do with his age'

Former President Donald Trump dismissed criticism about President Joe Biden's age, saying concerns about his acuity "ha[ve] little to do with his age."

The 76-year-old former president argued there are "many people in their 80s, and even 90s," who are "sharp" but that Biden is not one of them, adding that "life begins at 80!"

"President Biden is one of the oldest 79s in History, but by and of itself, he is not an old man. There are many people in their 80s, and even 90s, that are as good and sharp as ever. Biden is not one of them, but it has little to do with his age. In actuality, life begins at 80!" Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday.

Trump's comments follow a new poll by the New York Times/Siena College showing that 64% of Democratic voters would prefer someone else to head the ticket in the 2024 presidential election.

Though Biden says he intends to run for reelection in 2024, he has faced repeated questions about his age. At 79, Biden is already the oldest president in U.S. history and would be 86 at the end of a second term.

Trump is also believed to be contemplating a presidential run in 2024. He would be 78 years old on Election Day in 2024 and 82 by the end of a second term as president.