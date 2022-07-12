Rage Against The Machine 'fans' fail to understand the band's music after criticising Roe v Wade

Music fans have been left aghast after some criticised Rage Against The Machine for being “political” after they took a stand against Roe v. Wade.

Last month, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in a decision that will severely restrict or completely remove the right to abortion in some states.

At their first show in 11 years on Friday (9 July), Rage Against The Machine used their platform to take a strong stance on the ruling with their message plainly spelt out.

During the Wisconsin show, huge wording on a screen behind them read: “Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level.

“Forced birth in a country where Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers.

“Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers.

“Abort the Supreme Court.”

Online some took issue with the fact the band was being “woke” and bringing politics into their performance, despite the band’s name and them being extremely well-known for being “inherently political”.

Posting screengrabs of some comments from Facebook, one Twitter user wrote: “People discovering that Rage Against the Machine is an inherently political band made up of communists will always be my fav genre.”

One of the Facebook comments read: “I really thought they were better when they left politics out of it.”

Another one claimed: “Another band that went woke.”

Someone else had written: “You should go back to entertaining and get out of politics.”

A confused Twitter user questioned: “I'm sorry, but what 'machine' did they think was being raged against?”

Another joked: “‘F**k you, I WILL do what they tell me!’"

Last month, Rage Against The Machine said they would donate $475,000 (£387,000) to reproductive rights organisations in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.