Bruce Springsteen bringing tour to Minnesota in 2023

For the first time in over five years, Bruce Springsteen is going back on tour, and he's bringing it to Minnesota.

"The Boss" will be joined by E Street Band starting February 2023 in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician will be in St. Paul on March 5, 2023.

He last performed in Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center in February 2016. That performance was memorable for many Minnesotans who were in attendance, particularly the 91-year-old Minnesota woman he brought on stage to dance with.

The first tickets will be available to buy on Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

The 72-year-old has been awarded and honored multiple times in his life, earning the Presidential Medal of Freedom and multiple Grammy Awards. He rose in rock and roll popularity in the 1970s and 80s, with his breakout album Born to Run released in 1975.

Springsteen and his wife also put together Springsteen on Broadway, which earned him a Tony Award in 2018.

For a full list of North American cities as well as European cities that Springsteen will be rolling through, check out his website.