Panic! At The Disco plans to give back to charity partners on 'Viva Las Vengeance Tour'

By Maia Kedem
 3 days ago
Photo credit Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

In addition to making all of our Panic! At The Disco dreams comes true with their surprise return, the band is also making sure the Highest Hopes Foundation receives a $1 donation from every ticket sold on their upcoming Viva Las Vengeance Tour.

Rock music didn't end with grunge. From Linkin Park to Panic! At The Disco, listen to Venom for all the post-grunge rock, nu metal and hard rock from the late '90s and 2000s, now on Audacy

The Highest Hopes Foundation plan to distribute the money in support of furthering the missions of the following three organizations. Everytown; the largest gun violence prevention organization in the United States, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective; a national activist organization dedicated to reproductive justice for women of color. And GLSEN; an American education organization working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression and to prompt LGBTQ+ cultural inclusion and awareness in K-12 schools.

Additionally, as stated in the official press release distributed by Live Nation, the entertainment company “will also be matching the donation from the entire tour, dollar for dollar.”



