The NHL free agency period began on Wednesday, and fans saw a flurry of moves on the first day. Johnny Gaudreau took his talents to Columbus, while Evgeni Malkin remained in Pittsburgh. The Capitals reeled in a Cup-winning goalie, while the Carolina Hurricanes made not one, but two big trades to bolster their roster. For the teams that missed out on the big names yesterday, 50-year-old Jaromir Jagr let everyone know he's available for the right price. "NHL GMs. I am also a free agent once again. 6'3'' 265…50 years old, slow, but strong and good hands. Can bring experience and like to play only home games. Call me anytime. Also, as the owner of a hockey club In Czech Liga. I am looking to sign a Defenseman. No jokes."

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO