Euella Johnson

Eugene ‘Gene’ Ryan, 96 years of age of Minden passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Bethany Home in Minden. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Evan Winter, Rev. Andrew Schwenka, and Rev. Christian Schwenka officiating. The service will be streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Interment will be held following the service at the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Heartwell. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gene’s honor are kindly suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, or to Bethany Home. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

MINDEN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO