ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, NE

Euella Johnson

By mindencourier
themindencourier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuella M. Johnson, 93, of Minden, formerly of Upland, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Bethany Home in Minden. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service was...

themindencourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
themindencourier.com

Eugene Ryan

Eugene ‘Gene’ Ryan, 96 years of age of Minden passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Bethany Home in Minden. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Evan Winter, Rev. Andrew Schwenka, and Rev. Christian Schwenka officiating. The service will be streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Interment will be held following the service at the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Heartwell. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gene’s honor are kindly suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, or to Bethany Home. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
MINDEN, NE
themindencourier.com

Holdrege Defeats Minden First Bank Seniors 8-5

Holdrege defeated the First Bank Seniors 8-5 in Holdrege on July 7 dropping First Bank’s record to 11-5. A six-run third inning by Holdrege proved to be the difference. Brennan Runge went 3 for 4 to lead a seven-hit First Bank attack. Carter Harsin, Nolan Reed, Evan Smith and Rylan Holsten each had one hit.
HOLDREGE, NE
themindencourier.com

￼ 2022 MHS All Class Reunion Set For July 22-24

The MHS All Class Reunion Committee has been hard at work finalizing details for the upcoming 2022 MHS All Class Reunion July 22-24. There will be plenty of activities to entertain alumni and their families during the three day event. Friday, July 22 will begin with the Anthony Blum Memorial...
MINDEN, NE
themindencourier.com

Local Students Earn Recognition at National FCCLA Conference

The FCCLA National Leadership Conference was held June 29th – July 3rd at San Diego, California. The event drew more than 7,000 FCCLA members from around the United States. Abby Fiske and Kaylee Smith from the Minden FCCLA chapter attended the conference, accompanied by their adviser, Pam Johnson. While there, the girls presented their projects which had advanced from state competition. They also attended general sessions, state and national meetings and even had time for a little sightseeing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia, NE
State
Virginia State
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
Douglas, NE
City
Minden, NE
City
Upland, NE
themindencourier.com

First Bank Juniors Go 2-1 in Area Six Legion Baseball Tournament

The Minden First Bank Juniors won two and lost one thus far in the Area Six Legion Baseball Tournament at Holdrege and at press time First Bank was still alive and advancing through the tournament bracket with an overall record of 12-4. In the opening matchup on July 8, First...
MINDEN, NE
themindencourier.com

City Council Discusses Potential Uses For ARPA Funds

Minden City Council President Jack Yant presided over the July 5 regular Minden City Council meeting in the absence of Mayor Ted Griess. Yant opened the meeting with an announcement that Minden is in a Stage 1 Water Watch. The public is asked to voluntarily reduce Class 1 water uses by seven percent. Reducing one’s lawn watering daily cycle by five minutes would help the City achieve this goal.
MINDEN, NE
themindencourier.com

Schoone Places Second At FBLA National Leadership Conference

Two Minden High School students, Connor Carpenter and Peyton Schoone, competed at the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago, Illinois June 29th through July 2nd. Carpenter competed in the Help Desk event. This event has an objective test portion covering concepts about customer service and management. The event also has a presentation portion where the student acts as a customer service representative solving an issue for the judges who act as the customer. Only the Top 10 students in each event make the national stage to receive an award. Carpenter did not place in the top 10, but he gained a lot of leadership and networking skills at the conference.
MINDEN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy