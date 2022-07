Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health reported July 2 that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are still considered "Low." Total cases for the week fell slightly, while hospitalizations declined. There were 12 deaths in June attributed to COVID so far after 32 in May. May saw an increase in fatalities from April and March. June had the fewest COVID fatalities since last July 2021 (2). As of July 12, there have been 4 deaths from COVID in Vermont. While new COVID-19 cases were down only slightly, hospitalizations were down about 40 percent.

VERMONT STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO