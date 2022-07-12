ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Designer Brands to License Le Tigre Apparel Brand As It Aims to Double Owned-Brand Sales by 2026

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHzv4_0gcpMHQD00
The exterior view of a DSW store in North Wales, Pa. CREDIT: Kristoffer Tripplaar/AP

Designer Brands Inc. is making progress with its plan to lean into private and owned brands to drive growth.

The DSW parent company today announced an investment in Le Tigre 360 Global, an American apparel brand known for its classic polo shirt. Via the investment, DBI has also entered licensing agreement to exclusively design and produce Le Tigre footwear that will be sold through DSW and The Shoe Company sales channels and through some wholesale accounts.

The announcement comes after DBI announced in April a goal for sales from owned brands and Camuto national owned and licensed brands to double from 19% of the company’s revenue to almost one-third by 2026. In 2018, DBI acquired Camuto Group, which designs and develops the Vince Camuto brand and licenses footwear for Jessica Simpson and Lucky Brand.

DBI’s current portfolio of brands with licensing deals also includes Reebok, Hush Puppies, Crown Vintage, JLO Jennifer Lopez, Mix No. 6 and Kelly & Katie.

“Le Tigre has been a loved American apparel brand since 1977,” said DBI president Bill Jordan in a statement. “Its unique style is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of owned brands that customers have come to expect. We are excited to have yet another way to inspire self-expression.”

Infinity Brands and Hilco Inc. have owned and managed the Le Tigre in a joint venture since 2017, when it acquired the brand from Kenneth Cole.

“Le TIGRE 360 Global is thrilled about the strategic partnership with Designer Brands Inc.,” said Infinity Brands CEO Ike S. Franco. “As a leader in footwear, they will undoubtedly bring inspiring and unique designs to the marketplace, producing and delivering the highest quality products and engaging a large multi-generational audience that will expand the brand’s footprint significantly. This will truly disrupt the footwear marketplace.”

Leaning into private brands has already driven growth for DBI. In June, the footwear retailer reported that revenue in its owned brands category was up 68% in Q1 compared to the same quarter in 2021, and represented about 25% of overall sales for the company. These results were on top of last year’s 40% growth in owned brands compared to 2020. Owned brand revenues were up 78% in wholesale channels and up 64% in DTC channels.

Overall, the footwear retailer beat sales and earnings expectations in Q1 with a net income of $26.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.34. Net sales increased 18.1% to $830.5 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Melania Trump Has Spa Day in NYC in Her Signature Sky-High Heels That Upgraded a Casual Look

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Melania Trump took her signature style to the Big Apple. The former first lady was spotted exiting a spa after arriving from Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Trump stepped out in a green jacket that featured a belted waist, slightly ruched sleeves and a floral embroidery on the side. Sticking to a summertime aesthetic, she teamed the outerwear with beige pants and touted her essentials in a cream handbag. The Slovene model let her highlighted tresses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Model & Businesswoman Dies at 73 of Cardiac Arrest

Ivana Trump, former model, author and businesswoman, died on July 14 at the age of 73. Trump passed from cardiac arrest. Born in Gottwaldoc, Czechoslovakia (now Zlín, Czech Republic) on Feb. 20, 1949, Trump established herself as a student skier and graduated from Charles University in 1972. Upon immigrating to Canada, she worked as a ski instructor and furthered her career as a model, appearing in ads for Eaton’s, Auckie Sanft and Thierry Mugler — for whom she also served as a muse.
ELECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
TENNIS
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Vince Camuto
Person
Jessica Simpson
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer

For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Apparel#Le Tigre#License Le Tigre Apparel#Designer Brands Inc#Dsw#Dbi#Camuto Group#Reebok#Kelly Katie#Infinity Brands#Hilco Inc
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mashed

Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Gets Chic in Pussybow Dress & Chocolate Pumps for NATO Dinner in Spain

Click here to read the full article. Brigitte Macron recently traveled to Spain with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron, for the two-day NATO Summit in Madrid. For an informal NATO dinner bustling with world leaders on June 29, the 69-year-old French first lady channeled classic business style, turning to a quintessential French dress silhouette for the occasion. For the event, Brigitte wore a light blue pussybow dress with a breezy below-the-knee hem. The crepe dress featured a classic conservative silhouette and slightly voluminous sleeves, which were cuffed at the wrists. For footwear, the French first lady wore simple chocolate brown patent...
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Jennifer Lopez's Low-Rise Non–Skinny Jeans Are on Sale All Over the Internet

If there's a particular denim trend you want to see modeled IRL, rest assured, Jennifer Lopez probably wore it recently, so start there. From flares to skinny jeans to mom jeans (although some of those styles are on the back burner lately), J.Lo doesn't leave any stone unturned when it comes to denim styles. The latest style that she—and just about everyone else—is going with is low-rise baggy jeans (the opposite of the high-rise skinny jeans that were former favorites of hers).
APPAREL
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

138K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy