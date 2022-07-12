Vicksburg Fire Department upgrading equipment, celebrates 85th Annual Mississippi Firefighters and Fire Chiefs conference

Dr. Lamar McMillin’s career was medicine, but his passion was history, preservation and architecture. He restored the house he and his wife Carol lived in, the Mary Harwood House on Fort Hill Drive, and he was in the process of restoring the former Fleckstein-Coccaro grocery on Martin Luther King Boulevard, also known as Catherine’s Palace, at the time of his death in 2018.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO