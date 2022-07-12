ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Fire Department upgrading equipment, celebrates 85th Annual Mississippi Firefighters and Fire Chiefs conference

By Tatyana Ross
Vicksburg Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vicksburg Fire Department recently celebrated the 85th Annual Mississippi Firefighters and Fire Chiefs conference at the Vicksburg Convention Center in early June. According to Craig Danczyk, VFD Fire Chief, there were 557 people in attendance representing fire departments across the state of Mississippi, and many firefighters and fire chiefs were...

