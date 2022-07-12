ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Jimmie Women’s Volleyball to Open Year with Three Straight Tournaments

By Jarin Matheny
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball announced its 2022 schedule on Monday and the Jimmies will hit the road for the first month of the season with three consecutive tournaments. UJ will open its season on August...

www.newsdakota.com

newsdakota.com

VCSU Softball Sets Records in 2022

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – The Valley City State softball team set 13 school records and achieved 11 Top 10 national rankings in the 2022 season. The Vikings capped the season with a trip to the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round in Mobile, Ala. Valley City State’s softball team...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Post 14 Earns Two Huge Wins Over Williston

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Post 14 Eagles improved their standing for the AA Legion baseball tournament on Thursday at Jack Brown Stadium as Jamestown picked up a pair of one-run victories over the Williston Keybirds. G1: JAMESTOWN 8, WILLISTON 7. A Preston Gall sacrifice fly combined with a...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Carrington Post 25 Rolls Past Wishek 11-5

Wishek, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-Grady Shipman belted a solo homerun in the top of the first inning that set the tone for the night as Post 25 defeated the Wishek Rattlers (Post 87) 11-5 in District 4 American Legion baseball. Carrington also secured the number three seed in next weeks District 4 tournament with the win as well. Wishek already had the second seed secured before the game started. Shipman ended the night 3-4 with 3RBI, 2 runs, HBP, double, homerun, and added a stolen base to pace the Post 25 offense. Hudson Schmitz went 2-4 at the plate, RBI, BB, and scored a run. Schmitz also earned the pitching victory going 6 innings and allowing all five runs (3 earned). Schmitz shutdown the Rattlers offense down early, allowing 1 hit and 2 hit batters to reach base in the first 4 innings. The Rattlers first hit of the game came with 2 outs in the fourth inning. Schmitz struck out 6 batters, hit 2 batters, and did not allow any walks. Lucas Hendrickson pitched a scoreless 7th inning to preserve the win. Hendrickson also drove in 2 runs with a bases loaded walk and a RBI single.
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Amy Golding Named New UJ Women’s Wrestling Head Coach

JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – University of Jamestown Athletic Director Austin Hieb has announced Amy Golding as the new Jimmie women’s wrestling head coach. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Amy join the Jimmie Family,” said Hieb. “She brings an extensive knowledge of wrestling and has achieved a tremendous amount in the sport. Amy is a great addition to our department’s already impressive coaching staff.”
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Dakota Anglers Fish Fry This Saturday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Dakota Anglers will be holding a Fish Fry Tournament at Pelican Point Landing on Saturday, July 16th. “This is a fishing tournament for the contestants followed by a fish fry and potluck meal for the membership,” Nathan Selchert stated. Two person teams may...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Local Students Awarded CGI Scholarships

PORTLAND, O.R. (CGI) – A new scholarship program, sponsored by Columbia Grain International (CGI), is continuing to better the communities they serve by supporting the academic growth of its employees and their immediate families. Established by CGI President and CEO, Jeff Van Pevenage, the Columbia Grain Annual Scholarship Program...
ARVILLA, ND
newsdakota.com

Camp Grafton Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Veteran Service Office in cooperation with North Dakota Department of Game & Fish would like to announce: 2022 Camp Grafton Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt. Veterans who are 50% disabled or greater are encouraged to apply. The Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt will...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Chris “Dale” Olson

A graveside service for Chris “Dale” Olson is scheduled for July 16, 2022 at Woodbine Cemetery in Valley City, ND at 10:00 am with a reception to follow at the Valley City Country Club. Chris “Dale” Olson, age 91 of Apple Valley, MN, passed away on October 8,...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Hay Bales Ignite Due to Moisture South of Jamestown Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Rural Fire Department was dispatched Wednesday morning to hay bales on fire south of Jamestown. Fire Chief Brian Paulson reports just before 8 AM, they were called to 521 76th Ave. SE to approximately 225 round bales on fire. 8 trucks and 18...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Immunizations, Physicals Top Back to School List

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s time to start thinking back to school and Central Valley Health District (CVHD) is thinking immunizations and physicals. CVHD provides both services as more and more families prepare to get back into the school mindset. Director of Nursing Kim Lee says they provide various services from vision screenings to education in the schools, but are focused on back to school immunizations and sports physicals right now.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Mobile Food Pantry Returns to Valley City & Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Great Plains Food Bank will be rolling through Valley City and Jamestown on July 20th with their mobile food pantry. “The Mobile Food Pantry provides fresh vegetables, fruits, shelf-stable items, meat, bakery items, boxed goods and much more to communities in need,” the organization states. “Items are distributed right off of our truck by our staff and volunteers and delivered directly to people in need.”
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Several Dozen Rally for Jamestown Man Killed in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Several dozen people rallied outside Fargo City Hall demanding justice for Shane Netterville of Jamestown after he was shot and killed by Fargo Police Officer Adam O’Brien last Friday after a call about three people slumped over in a van. Others also spoke out...
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
Sports
newsdakota.com

Zot Artz Returns Inclusive Program to Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Anne Carlsen Center is once again bringing in Zot Artz to Jamestown as part of the Downtown Arts Market on August 4th. Anne Carlsen Activities Director Denise Jensen says they haven’t been able to hold the event since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Bidding Process Underway To Remove Clay Levees

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City started the bidding process for licensed contractors interested in getting the job to remove temporary clay levees in Valley City. City Administrator Gwen Crawford said the earliest the city will be able to accept a bid will be August...
newsdakota.com

Hazen Woman Dies In Barnes County Hit-And-Run Crash

TOWER CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after a 42-year-old Hazen woman was killed and two others injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 west of Tower City Tuesday, July 12th around 4am. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says a pickup pulling a trailer was...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

NDDOT Update On Proposed I-94 Drainage In Valley City

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public informational update is scheduled Tuesday, July 19, to provide information on the proposed drainage improvements near Interstate 94 westbound Exit 290 in Valley City. This update will be provided during the Valley City Commission meeting which begins at 5 p.m. CST on Tuesday, July 19.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

SEPA Approves Key Terms for Rail Project, Greenhouse Update

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Spiritwood Energy Park Association (SEPA) member representatives met in a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the approval of a key terms agreement. Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corporation (JSDC) Business Development Director Corry Shevlin says they’ve been working on this agreement for some time. Shevlin added...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Meth, Cash Seized in Jamestown Search Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force, and Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant of a motel room at the Norway Inn in Jamestown Wednesday, July 13. During the search, officers located a half pound of methamphetamine with a...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Aerial Mosquito Spraying July 13 In Litchville

LITCHVILLE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An aerial mosquito control application is scheduled for Wednesday, July 13th between 7pm to 11pm, weather permitting. Should the spray be rescheduled, it would then take place the following evening. These applications have been approved by the FAA and the appropriate state departments. Specially-trained and...
LITCHVILLE, ND

