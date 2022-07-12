Artist lineup announced for All IN Music & Arts Festival Labor Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Several big-name musical acts are coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this Labor Day weekend for the first-ever All IN Music and Arts Festival.
Among the notable headliners are both classic rock acts and newer alternative artists. They include — but aren't limited to — Hall and Oates; Cage the Elephant; Portugal, The Man; Cage the Elephant, John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival; and Death Cab for Cutie, according to a news release from the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center.
Here is a complete list of performers scheduled for the two-day event:
Saturday, Sept. 3:
- Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Portugal. The Man
- The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of
- Widespread Panic and many more
- Trampled By Turtles
- Misterwives
- Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
- The Four Tops
- The Driver Era
- Dumpstaphunk
- Samantha Fish
- Doug Henthorn
- The Rob Dixon Trio
- Kara Cole
- The Palace
- The Breakes
Sunday, Sept. 4:
- Cage The Elephant
- John Fogerty
- Death Cab For Cutie
- The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more
- Lucinda Williams and Her Band
- Dawes
- Watchhouse
- La Luz
- Hearty Har
- Julia Kahn
- Hank Ruff
- Jonah Baker
- Joshua Powell
- Dream Slice
- J. Elliott
Ticket information is as follows:
- Single Day Special Low Price of $99.50 available through 7/18
- Single Day prices increase to $109.50 on 7/19
- ALSO: 2-Day discounted tickets still available at $159.50 until 7/19
Tickets can be purchased at allinfestival.com .
A limited number of weekend campers, car/tent camping and RV spaces with water, power and sewer will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the fairground's camping facilities. Once you register, you became part of the All IN Camping Club, which guarantees your spot every subsequent year.
