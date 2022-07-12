ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Artist lineup announced for All IN Music & Arts Festival Labor Day weekend

By WRTV.com Staff
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Several big-name musical acts are coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this Labor Day weekend for the first-ever All IN Music and Arts Festival.

Among the notable headliners are both classic rock acts and newer alternative artists. They include — but aren't limited to — Hall and Oates; Cage the Elephant; Portugal, The Man; Cage the Elephant, John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival; and Death Cab for Cutie, according to a news release from the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center.

Here is a complete list of performers scheduled for the two-day event:

Saturday, Sept. 3:

  • Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Portugal. The Man
  • The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of
  • Widespread Panic and many more
  • Trampled By Turtles
  • Misterwives
  • Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
  • The Four Tops
  • The Driver Era
  • Dumpstaphunk
  • Samantha Fish
  • Doug Henthorn
  • The Rob Dixon Trio
  • Kara Cole
  • The Palace
  • The Breakes

Sunday, Sept. 4:

  • Cage The Elephant
  • John Fogerty
  • Death Cab For Cutie
  • The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more
  • Lucinda Williams and Her Band
  • Dawes
  • Watchhouse
  • La Luz
  • Hearty Har
  • Julia Kahn
  • Hank Ruff
  • Jonah Baker
  • Joshua Powell
  • Dream Slice
  • J. Elliott

Ticket information is as follows:

  • Single Day Special Low Price of $99.50 available through 7/18
  • Single Day prices increase to $109.50 on 7/19
  • ALSO: 2-Day discounted tickets still available at $159.50 until 7/19

Tickets can be purchased at allinfestival.com .

A limited number of weekend campers, car/tent camping and RV spaces with water, power and sewer will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the fairground's camping facilities. Once you register, you became part of the All IN Camping Club, which guarantees your spot every subsequent year.

The festival will take place Sept. 3 and 4 at the fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St.

