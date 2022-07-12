ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Fun Things To Do In The Atlantic City Area, Summer, 2022

By Harry Hurley
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just in case your are looking for some fun activities in the Atlantic City area this summer, 2022, here are some suggestions for...

catcountry1073.com

Cat Country 107.3

All Aboard! The Best Places to Dock, Dine and Drink in Atlantic and Cape May County

This is one of my favorite parts of living at the beach!. You can pull your boat up to a bunch of places with your friends and family for a little food and drink. “Dock and dine” is definitely a tradition at the Jersey Shore, with plenty of options located right along the water, and all you have to do is pull up in your boat and order a drink and a little grub.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Remember ‘Tunnels Of Fun’ In Egg Harbor Township? Best Birthday Parties Ever

You know when you're at your parents' house and they whip out all the old pictures and photo albums, how time just seems to fly by?. Next thing you know, you've been rummaging through the holy grail of childhood throwback pics that have you filled to the brim with nostalgia. Ahhh, the good ole' days. Even though you may be shooting your mom and dad the side-eye over some of their questionable hair and outfit choices they donned you in as a kid, you still can't help but smile at the memories.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
PhillyBite

Turtle Gut to Replace Rita's Deli in Wildwood Crest

Philadelphia, PA - Turtle Gut Coffee at 7609 New Jersey Ave in Wildwood Crest has replaced the very popular Rita's Deli and Bakery, which closed last spring after the building and business were sold. Rita's Deli Replaced By Turtle Gut on Sunset Lake. The new Coffee House is open daily...
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#City Region#Travel Info#Water Park
NJ.com

8K expected as NAACP convention kicks off in N.J. ‘We come to Atlantic City to sound off.’

An impassioned 90-year-old Hazel N. Dukes — the former national president of the NAACP — spoke the least Thursday morning but left the biggest impression. About 8,000 people are expected to attend the 113th NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City, city officials announced on the first day of the convention. But Dukes’ focus is on the hundreds of youth who will participate.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Little Nicky's Second Location Is Open in North Wildwood

- It's summertime again, and that means the second location of Little Nicky's has opened in Wildwood, NJ! Little Nicky's is a boardwalk staple that was recently reopened. They've updated their menu and added Pig Wings, and now they're opening a second location, right off the North Wildwood entertainment district. The North Wildwood location will be open daily from 3 pm to 3 am and offer cheesesteaks and pizza.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
fox29.com

Bear spotted near a Wawa in Logan Township, N.J.

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Angelo Dush, of Woolwich Township, New Jersey, showed FOX 29 a picture of what he originally thought was a dog on the side of the road. To his surprise, it was something much bigger. "As I got closer, it was a bear. It was straight up...
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Ocean Co. Shelter Wonders Who Neglected, Dumped Beagles

What kind of person could have mistreated the pair of beagles found emaciated and abandoned near a Garden State Parkway exit in Ocean County?. That's the question workers at the Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter in Lacey Township have been asking since early July when the two dogs were found dumped near a Parkway exit in Waretown.
CBS Philly

Wildwood Man Finds Buried Treasure From 1930s While Digging Near Home

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The owner of a Wildwood home says he’s been renovating it for about two years but it wasn’t until he started digging up a hole that he found​ buried treasure from the 1930s. “Somebody went under there with a little shovel and buried that thing under there. They were hiding that money from somebody for something,” Richard Gilson said. Some would say everything that has withstood the test of time has a story. “You’d be surprised. You think you’re digging someplace nobody’s been and you find something that was there a long time ago,” Gilson said. For Gilson, the secrets...
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

