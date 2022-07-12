ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FFANY Shoes on Sale Will Reboot After Longtime Partnership With QVC Ends

By Jennie Bell
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAuPz_0gcpLoOH00
Guests at a past "FFANY Shoes on Sale" gala in New York. CREDIT: John Aquino.

After nearly three decades of raising funds for breast cancer research, FFANY Shoes on Sale is hitting pause in 2022 as it prepares for a reboot.

The footwear industry’s biggest annual charity event, overseen by the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation (FFCF), recently ended its exclusive partnership with QVC after 28 years together.

“We’re disappointed that they walked away, but at the same time, I understand why they did it,” said John Heron, VP of Lucky Brand and an FFCF board member. “In today’s environment where supply chain is on the tip of everyone’s tongue, this was a very logistically intensive effort. But we had a wonderful relationship with them. They were the backbone of this effort for many years.”

The first step in its reorganization is new leadership. On April 1, FDRA officially took over operational control of the FFCF, per approval by the foundation’s board. Previously, the FFCF was an offshoot of Fashion Footwear Association of New York (FFANY), which merged with FDRA in October 2020.

FDRA execs told FN they are now seizing the opportunity to reorganize and rethink the fundraiser’s future.

Board member Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), added, “The end of that agreement forces FFCF to reevaluate a plethora of options, whether it’s technology that may not have existed in the ’90s, like a roundup campaign, or engagement with a certain consumer base that we haven’t had access to based on our exclusivity with QVC. So the options are much more broad at this point for us to evaluate in a creative way.”

Additionally, the FFCF is looking to give more women a voice in the charity event. After historically being male-dominant, the foundation’s board is now more than 50% female and recently added Sandi Mines, VP of corporate engagement at FDRA. Other board members include Susan Itzkowitz, president of Marc Fisher Footwear; Faryl Morse, president and CEO of Faryl Robin; and Jill Hatton, VP at Michael Kors, as well as Heron, Priest and former FFANY president Ron Fromm.

Mines told FN, “We’ll be bringing on more new board members and key strategic partners, both from the brand side and the retail side. And we will be meeting in person during FFANY Market Week in August for the first time to talk about what our strategy is for 2023.”

The organizers emphasized that Shoes on Sale will continue to focus on the issue of breast cancer. Part of the reason is legal — it is listed in FFCF’s charter with the state of New York. Another reason is fundamental to the footwear business, explained Priest.

“The shoe industry has a special relationship with women,” he said. “If the NFL, for crying out loud, can have an October push for breast cancer awareness, we as an industry should have a very robust and dynamic charitable foundation that helps serve this aspect [of their lives].”

Since its founding in 1993, Shoes on Sale has donated more than $60 million to fund first-step research into breast cancer. The charity first started as a consumer sale inside tents in New York’s Central Park and grew to comprise a QVC live broadcast and a black-tie gala attended by celebrities and footwear industry giants.

The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the gala event the past two years. But Heron noted that even without the tentpole gala — and despite extremely challenging supply chain issues — the charity was able to award grants totaling $750,000 to nine breast research centers this spring, using funds raised during the 2021 sale.

“The last thing on people’s minds was doing anything other than taking care of their customers and taking care of their employees,” said Heron. “But the industry came together.”

Key contributors included Caleres, Camuto Group, Marc Fisher Footwear, Michael Kors, HH Brown, White Mountain and many more.

As the board plots its next moves, Mines said all options are on the table. “Every single piece of the event and the strategy will be reevaluated and reinvigorated. We may add different hospitals and research centers, for example. We might be opening the door to more athletic partners, because [this issue] is not just aligned to the fashion crowd. There are a lot of athletic brands that are involved, and I think they want a bigger piece of the conversation.”

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Elevates the Daywear Pajamas Trend With Feathers & Luxury Heels

Click here to read the full article. Daphne Oz continues to make a case for fashionable feathers on all occasions. The “Masterchef: Kids” judge shared her love of the material in an Instagram photo on Sunday, recalling the sleepwear-as-daywear trend during the height of COVID restrictions. Her spin on look took the style statement to chic levels with a design from luxury brand Nadine Merabi. This set was a rich lilac color with a satin fabric, detailing its essence as pajama-wear. The top was left hanging over her high-waisted pants. There was an accompanying feather trim at the hems of both...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Model & Businesswoman Dies at 73 of Cardiac Arrest

Ivana Trump, former model, author and businesswoman, died on July 14 at the age of 73. Trump passed from cardiac arrest. Born in Gottwaldoc, Czechoslovakia (now Zlín, Czech Republic) on Feb. 20, 1949, Trump established herself as a student skier and graduated from Charles University in 1972. Upon immigrating to Canada, she worked as a ski instructor and furthered her career as a model, appearing in ads for Eaton’s, Auckie Sanft and Thierry Mugler — for whom she also served as a muse.
ELECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
TENNIS
TODAY.com

I tried Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sandal — and it was love at first wear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
whowhatwear

34 '90s-Inspired Shoes and Bags That Go With Literally Everything

While all things Y2K have entered the chat as of late, it's been the '90s that have inspired almost every accessory trend there is over the past few years. And truth be told, I don't see that changing anytime soon. In general, '90s-inspired accessories have a minimalist look that makes them quite versatile. (If you want a modern-day example, check out pretty much anything from The Row.)
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Behind The HYPE: How YEEZY, Crocs and Balenciaga Innovated the Future of Footwear

Brands in today’s sneaker market are constantly in an all-out footrace to create the most innovative designs. While classic Jordan retros, New Balance dad shoes and signature basketball models are still popular, there’s no denying that clogs and mules continue to reign supreme. And if there’s one technology out there that is constantly being looked at as the reliable go-to for these types of silhouettes, it’s none other than Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate aka EVA foam. The latest installment of Behind the HYPE explores the genesis of the ultra-plushy material and how it has transcended the fashion industry as we know it today.
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle's Favorite Adidas Sneakers Are Majorly Discounted for Prime Day

Meghan Markle's comfortable-chic Adidas running sneakers are on sale for Prime Day, Amazon's two-day shopping holiday, this year. Markle wore the Adidas Ultraboost 19 sneakers to her son Archie's baby shower at The Mark Hotel in New York City in February 2019. While the 2019 edition of Ultraboosts are no longer sold, the Ultraboosts 22 are the cushiest version of the cult-loved shoe to date. The Adidas Ultraboost 22 normally retails for $190, but today, they're only $129.95 on Amazon, their best price yet according to price tracking site CamelCamelCamel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Charity#Ffcf
WWD

Lori Harvey Talks Wealth, Power in Cropped Saint Laurent Jacket With Tom Ford Crocodile Leather Heels at Essence Festival

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey elevated a denim-on-denim look on July 1 while attending the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. The 25-year-old model wore a cropped Saint Laurent distressed denim jacket paired with A.P.C. men’s destroyed indigo jeans, which featured flecked bleach, grass-like stains and vintage-inspired fading. To accompany the outfit, Harvey carried an Hermès Kelly burgundy crocodile handbag, which coordinated with her matching Tom Ford crocodile leather stiletto sandals. The heels included a gold padlock accent on the ankle strap, which matched the shoe’s 4-inch gold spike heels.More from WWDFront Row at Saint Laurent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ETOnline.com

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags You Can Still Shop: Kate Spade, Coach and More

Right now is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags - and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for summer swimsuits and sandals, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Coco And Breezy Partner With Teva For New Capsule Collection

Coco And Breezy has announced a new collaboration with footwear company Teva offering summer essentials for fans of both brands. The eyewear designers and DJ twins teamed up with the environment-conscious sandal company for an exclusive line of sunglasses and sandals, including a reimagined Hurricane XLT2 sandal made with premium materials.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
Us Weekly

Love Is in the Air! Here Are the 5 Best Shoes to Wear to Weddings This Summer

DSW (4)   There's no season like summer wedding season. The tropical destinations, the outdoor venues and blooming flowers make this time of year incredibly romantic. However, there's another reason we can't get enough warm weather nuptials: the clothing. In the summer, both brides and wedding guests have more options when it comes to attire. […]
APPAREL
Observer

The Best Beauty Products to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Get ready, because one of the most anticipated sale events of the year is just around the corner. That’s right, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is nearly upon us, and that means that so many of your favorite beauty products are about to be available at a major discount. Whether you’re looking to stock up on your skincare favorites, or you want to try out a trendy new product that’s usual price tag is a touch too high to justify, now’s the time.
MAKEUP
People

Amazon's New Prime Day Deals May Be Even Better Than Yesterday's — Here Are 75 Worth Adding to Your Cart

It's still a Prime member's paradise over on Amazon, because day two of the retailer's biggest sale of the year is happening now!. The mega-savings extravaganza kicked off early yesterday, offering anyone with a Prime membership exclusive access to more than 2 million deals — and today, July 13, the savings are just as good. Since time is quickly ticking away, to help you successfully navigate the final day of Amazon's sale, we've pulled together a list of the 75 best Prime deals that you absolutely need to get in your cart before it's over.
INTERNET
Footwear News

These Stores Are Now Charging Customers for Returning Clothes, Shoes & More

An increasing number of retailers are eliminating the once-common free online return as they seek to recoup losses from mounting logistical costs. According to an April survey by shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes, online returns cost retailers an average 21% of order value, with several brands reporting ratios considerably higher. The financial burden is compounded by the fact that e-commerce return rates are at historic highs — an average of 20.8% in 2021 versus 18.1% in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop The Best Deals on Summer Dresses

With summer officially here, it's time to freshen up your closet with Amazon Prime Day summer dress deals. There's no item more important to have on hand than a chic summery dress. Right now, you can find incredible Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on stylish dresses in all shapes, colors, lengths, and sizes that are perfect for the warm weather.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Anderson .Paak Celebrates Timeless Footwear In Vans ‘Classic Since Forever’ Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Vans has announced its “Classic Since Forever” campaign with musician and pop star Anderson .Paak. The Vans Global Music ambassador and collaborator shows his love for the brand’s most iconic styles in a light-hearted video and lookbook. .Paak understands the importance of sticking to his roots and trusting his taste, much like the Vans Classics line. The collection includes some of Vans most timeless styles — the Authentic, Era, Slip-On, Sk8 Hi and Old Skool, some of which were included in the recent “Vanderson” collection — all done up in familiar color schemes....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

138K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy