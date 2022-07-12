ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Centralia issues boil order for portion of South Poplar Street

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Due to a water main break, a boil...

southernillinoisnow.com

southernillinoisnow.com

Water service restored to area on southeast side of Centralia; boil order now in effect

Water is now back on to a portion of southeastern Centralia left without water service earlier due to a water main break on Greenview Road. City officials say crews were quickly able to make the necessary repairs to restore service to the area impacted including all residents along Greenview Road from Perrine to US 51 including Anica, Andrew, Hannah, Annette, Pine, Eastwood, and Greenwood. That area is now under a boil order until further notice.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, July 14th, 2022

A 48-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear in court warrant on a pending violation of order of protection case. Timothy Marshall of Clinmar was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $30,000 bond. 29-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Kell Street in Salem partially closed due to waterline replacement work

The Salem Public Works Department has announced Kell Street will be closed to through traffic from South College to South Washington, Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., until further notice. The closure is due to a water line replacement project. The City of Salem apologizes for...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Fan motor malfunction fills garage of Centralia home with smoke

Centralia City Fire Officials report no damage in a fire call Thursday morning at the Darrell Jones home at 609 Rasback. Firemen responded after Jones came home and found his garage full of smoke. The smoke was traced to a locked-up fan motor. Once the fan was disconnected, the smoke...
The Telegraph

County eyes $200K parking lot plan

EDWARDSVILLE - Nearly $200,000 in parking lot improvements to Madison County's Wood River Facility are planned by the Buildings & Facilities Management Committee despite talk of either leaving or demolishing the building. At this week's meeting, the committee approved a $195,710 contract with Byrne and Jones Construction to replace part of the parking lot at the facility. Facilities Director Michael Bold said the project includes rebuilding the main drive to the large parking lot, the Health Department and Employment and Training parking lots, and surfacing several handicapped spaces on the main parking lot, which is gravel.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, July 13th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested two persons in connection with an alleged domestic battery Tuesday night. 47-year-old Tonya Pannell of South Pearl in Sandoval was arrested for alleged domestic battery. 62-year-old Troy White of Hester Street in Centralia was arrested for domestic battery and not reporting a domestic battery. 43-year-old Renee Clifton...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

City of Salem Thursday compost pickup delayed

The City of Salem has announced the Thursday, July 14th compost collection will be postponed until Friday, July 15. The city apologizes for any inconvenience and will return to the regular schedule next week.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State Corrections Director: Vandalia Correctional Center not closing

The Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections has sent a Memorandum to all staff at the Vandalia Correctional Center to confirm the center is not closing nor was it being considered for closure. Rob Jeffrey says at this time they have also decided to hold off on the consolidation/conversion...
VANDALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County has first COVID-19-related death since early March

The Marion County Health Department is reporting the county’s first COVID-19-related death since early March. Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow says she is saddened to announce the death of a female in her 80s who was a long-term care resident, was vaccinated and was in the hospital. Marion County...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Planning Commission approves changes to clear way for craft cannabis facility

A state-permitted craft cannabis grow facility has moved a step closer to reality in a vacant industrial building on the northwest side of Centralia. Charles Voss Junior wants to utilize the old Ziegler or Plastiflex buildings at 823 Aaron Parkway for the indoor facility. A 325 by 240 foot and 300 by 70-foot building remain standing at the complex while a third was heavily damaged in a fire several years ago.
CENTRALIA, IL
The Telegraph

License not renewed for Granite City mobile home park

EDWARDSVILLE - Annual licenses for six of seven Madison County mobile home parks were approved at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting. The license for Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park, located in the 3100 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road, Granite City, was held pending the resolution of a number of issues.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Tuckpointing underway in Wood River

WOOD RIVER — Workers from Radcliff Masonry in Alton were stiring up a little dust Thursday as they worked to tuckpoint the bricks on the front of the Gerson Building. The structure houses 21 and 23 E. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River.
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Concerns over plans to widen road in Williamson County

Cape Girardeau city pools in need of more lifeguards. Family of man killed at Senath nursing home speaks. Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east. The good news is that after this wraps up we stay dry and less humid into the week ahead.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Effingham Radio

IDOC and Vandalia Mayor Release Statements on Vandalia Correctional Center

The Illinois Department of Corrections and the Vandalia Mayor have released statements in regards to the Vandalia Correctional Center. “I want to dispel some false information that is being spread throughout the state and specifically at Vandalia Correctional Center. Vandalia Correctional Center is NOT closing nor was it being considered for closure.
VANDALIA, IL
The Telegraph

Restaurant work advances in Wood River

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers were repairing the brick this week on the front of 7 N. Wood River Ave. in Wood River. The building is to become the 1929 Pizza & Wine restaurant with a projected opening this fall. The building was a ravaged by a fire on March 1, 2021. The fire claimed the roof and half of the walls on the second floor. The City of Wood River sold the building for $1 to developers Tom Declue III and Mark Wadlow. At the time of the sale the men were planning to make the open second floor into an outdoor dining space. (John Badman)
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX 2

2 dead in St. Clair County collision

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Two people died in a collision Tuesday night on an Illinois highway between Millstadt and Columbia. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred shortly after 9:40 p.m. on Illinois Route 158 at Douglas Road. One vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 158...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Truck trailer destroyed in fire while traveling I-57 south of Dix

A fire believed to have started around the rear tires of a semi-trailer consumed the entire trailer Wednesday morning as the truck was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 105 south of Dix. Jefferson Fire Protection District officials say the driver of the Canadian JB Hunt truck had pulled over...
DIX, IL
edglentoday.com

City of Edwardsville's Land Purchase Expands Terry Park

EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville has purchased 2.2 acres of land adjacent to Terry Park, which is located near Grand and Terry avenues, and is part of the City’s commitment to protect and preserve green space. The two lots were acquired using Community Redevelopment funds. The wooded...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wfcnnews.com

Benton Walmart evacuated due to chemical spill

FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Walmart Supercenter in Benton / West City has been evacuated due to a chemical spill, sources tell WFCN News. The West City Fire Department and Benton Fire Department are currently on scene. It is unclear if the store will reopen this evening. No injuries have been...
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, July 12th, 2022

A 25-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Jarad Sidener of South Washington was taken to the Marion County Jail. 35-year-old Holly Creamer of East Boone in Salem is being held in lieu of $3000 bond after being arrested by...
SALEM, IL

Community Policy