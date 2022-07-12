Centralia issues boil order for portion of South Poplar Street

EDWARDSVILLE - Nearly $200,000 in parking lot improvements to Madison County's Wood River Facility are planned by the Buildings & Facilities Management Committee despite talk of either leaving or demolishing the building.
At this week's meeting, the committee approved a $195,710 contract with Byrne and Jones Construction to replace part of the parking lot at the facility. Facilities Director Michael Bold said the project includes rebuilding the main drive to the large parking lot, the Health Department and Employment and Training parking lots, and surfacing several handicapped spaces on the main parking lot, which is gravel.
