Centralia issues boil order for portion of South Poplar Street

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers were repairing the brick this week on the front of 7 N. Wood River Ave. in Wood River. The building is to become the 1929 Pizza & Wine restaurant with a projected opening this fall. The building was a ravaged by a fire on March 1, 2021. The fire claimed the roof and half of the walls on the second floor. The City of Wood River sold the building for $1 to developers Tom Declue III and Mark Wadlow. At the time of the sale the men were planning to make the open second floor into an outdoor dining space. (John Badman)

WOOD RIVER, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO