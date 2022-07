COLUMBIA, S.C. — A neighborhood road has reopened to through traffic in Columbia after crews extinguished a large house fire on Thursday. The fire happened around noon in the 4200 block of Highland Park Drive according to a short statement from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Initially, fire officials say the blaze was reported to have been in the garage of the two-story home. However, when crews arrived, the fire had engulfed much of the front of the home as well.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO