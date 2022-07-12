NBC the favorite to land Matthew Berry after ESPN breakup

NBC Sports has emerged as the favorite to pick up NFL fantasy analyst Matthew Berry, The Post has learned.

Berry announced on Monday he was leaving ESPN after 15 years , during which he had become its lead fantasy sports analyst, appearing on TV, radio and writing columns.

An agreement is not finalized. NBC declined comment.

NBC is the favorite to land fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry after he and ESPN parted ways. Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images

NBC could use Berry, 52, to try to boost its subscription site, Peacock, as well as on TV and on its website.

On ESPN2 on Sunday’s “Fantasy Focus,” Berry was a main analyst on a show that earned some nice ratings. He has more than a million followers on Twitter.

NBC is the home of “Sunday Night Football,” so much of its programming is built up to lead into its prime-time game – which is how Berry could fit in as a daily presence.