A toddler in New South Wales, Australia, has a habit of taking naps in what looks like some rather uncomfortable places.Two-year-old Cruze Johnson will sleep anywhere but his cot, according to his mum Kate Johnson.Kate says Cruze has slept in a wardrobe, on a shelf, and even on their pet dog.The mum-of-one and marketing assistant documented Cruze's creative nap locations on TikTok."He watches the videos and laughs at himself - he thinks he's quite funny", Kate said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

KIDS ・ 42 MINUTES AGO