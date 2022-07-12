ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

LJCPA passes concerns about Gravilla Townhomes project to city

By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

The La Jolla Community Planning Association took a different approach to weighing in on a 12-unit condominium project during its July meeting last week. Though largely favorable to the proposal, the board, rather than voting on whether to support it, will ask the city of San Diego's appropriate departments to consider LJCPA concerns in their review of the project and approve it if they find it complies with regulations.

Gravilla Townhomes, planned for 6710 La Jolla Blvd. at the corner of Gravilla Street, calls for a coastal development permit for a new two-story building with 12 for-sale condos — including one affordable for people of very low income — with 13 below-grade parking spaces with car stackers. The nearby alley is to be expanded.

The La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee gave the plan its support May 17 on its third hearing. It was scheduled to be considered by LJCPA during its June meeting but was removed from the consent agenda so a full presentation could be given in July.

In the weeks before the July 7 hearing, La Jollan Phil Merten issued two letters expressing his concerns about the project. Chief among them were whether the San Diego municipal code is being interpreted correctly; whether the maximum building height is within allowable limits; whether the floor area ratio — the size of a structure in relation to its lot — is within local limits and whether “bonus units” would be included in the FAR (they are not, as an incentive to include low-cost units).

He also expressed concern that there was no commercial component to the project, since the property is in a zone set aside for commercial/mixed use. The La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee supported the project in April without the commercial component.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksx5d_0gcpL5wx00
The Gravilla Townhomes project would be built on this vacant lot on La Jolla Boulevard at Gravilla Street. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

In presenting to LJCPA, applicant Rhonda Neely, vice president of Newport Beach-based C3 Development, responded to the concerns point by point, arguing that representatives of various city departments and an attorney determined that the project was on “firm legal footing.”

“While our architectural drawings are very detailed, they are still conceptual and they are not construction drawings," Neely said. "Given the many city ordinances and building codes, and frankly the time and money and effort it takes to bring a project to fruition, we are very careful to understand those codes and our ability to meet them when we get to submitting our construction drawings.

“The theme here is that Mr. Merten has a different interpretation of the city’s codes and ordinances than the city itself has and what they have provided to us in writing.”

Project architect Doug Austin said: “We did our homework; we are doing this by the book. The city is saying we are doing it right. … I trust the city’s interpretation of the code.”

LJCPA trustee Greg Jackson said the project is a “good thing for La Jolla” and that it is “high time we figured out where in our community we can actually begin to provide units for people that are not multibillionaires.”

But a lengthy discussion ensued as to whether certain issues should have been raised or “caught” when the project was reviewed during previous hearings.

Among the issues were the use of the city's density bonus — which allows the low-income unit to be excluded from the FAR — and whether the PDO Committee should have OKd the project without the commercial element.

A motion for LJCPA to “recommend that the city carefully review the issues discussed … and approve the project should it continue to find that the project complies with the San Diego municipal code, the La Jolla Planned District Ordinance and the La Jolla Community Plan” passed 10-2, with trustees Joe Terry and Mike Costello opposing without comment. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Developers get flexibility to construct taller buildings in North City

SAN MARCOS — Developers of the rapidly-growing North City area in San Marcos were granted the flexibility to design buildings twice the height previously allowed, maximizing the limited ground area for public open space and fulfilling their ambitious vision for the city’s downtown core. The San Marcos City...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Commentary: What $300 million for rail relocation does for Del Mar

To increase railroad safety, security, and efficiency, in June, California’s governor and state legislature allocated $300 million to relocate the railroad track off the beautiful, natural Del Mar Bluff. This allocation makes relocation by 2030 a feasible reality, according to the Hassan Ikhrata, executive director of the San Diego...
DEL MAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Architect
CBS 8

Neighbors upset about trash and encampments at Vermont Street bridge

SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in University Heights are very concerned about a growing problem with homeless encampments around the Vermont Street pedestrian bridge. “I’ve lived here for a long time. This has been a problem for over 20 years,” said Jayson Coleman, while pointing under the bridge. “There’s a sleeping bag there. There’s an armoire there that was in the alley just last week.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria’s homeless policies are failing San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, a homeless woman was found dead beneath the I-5 overpass in Little Italy, authorities reported. The homeless death in Little Italy is just the latest example of San Diego’s worsening crisis, but San Diego’s elected leaders insist on saying they are fixing the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy