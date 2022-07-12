ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jason McCourty expresses skepticism about the Patriots' strange coaching arrangement

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajLkH_0gcpL44E00

Former Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty isn’t sold on his old team’s unusual coaching arrangement, especially when it comes to Mac Jones’ development.

Zach Wilson's strange love triangle ...

In a recent segment on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” McCourty said he thinks the lack of an experienced offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach will impede Jones’ ability to game plan.

“You'll never hear anybody [on the team] say anything in the media ... but it's definitely going to be a big thing. It has to be,” he said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “If you're Mac Jones ... who's the guy you go to and say, 'I want to run these plays this week’?”

That’s a good question. During minicamp, Joe Judge was spotted calling most pass plays, while Matt Patricia handled running plays. Bill Belichick called plays at various points as well.

While Belichick was dismissive about the lack of a coaching hierarchy during minicamp — he grumbled about how they won’t be calling plays for another several months — training camp is just a couple of weeks away. It is bizarre the Patriots aren’t pairing their second-year quarterback with an actual offensive coordinator.

Weirdly, Robert Griffin III, who now works as an ESPN analyst, said recently he thinks the Patriots’ strange staff will benefit Jones. “I believe that will lead to more ownership from him about what is being called and how he sees the game,” Griffin said.

While that may be true, wouldn’t it better for Jones to collaborate with an experienced coach? He experienced success last season working under Josh McDaniels.

Few people are more attune to Belichick’s philosophies than the McCourty brothers. The fact that one of them is expressing skepticism about the Patriots’ staff should speak volumes.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Reveals If He'll Come out of Retirement If Tom Brady Calls

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement in June after playing 11 seasons in the NFL. And while the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots tight end has nothing more to prove, there are some who believe he will make a big return since Tom Brady has unretired. Gronkowski recently spoke to Mike Reiss of ESPN and was asked about his agent Drew Rosenhaus saying it might be hard for him to say no if Brady called.
TAMPA, FL
SFGate

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His 'At Home' Commercials

It didn't matter if Baker Mayfield was playing well or not for the Cleveland Browns, he was always making entertaining commercials with Progressive Insurance. Unfortunately, the "at home with Baker Mayfield" commercials are coming to an end. Mayfield, who was acquired by the Carolina Panthers last Wednesday, announced that he's...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Nfl Network#Coaching#American Football#Espn
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice’s ex not surprised by her new football role

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that former White House Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part-owner of the franchise. Rice has always been a football fan and was, at one point, part of the College Football Playoff committee. So no one was really surprised when she was named as part-owner, especially not her ex-boyfriend, Rick Upchurch, who use to play for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Baker Mayfield Says He Made Deal With Punter Johnny Hekker For No. 6

Baker Mayfield will be wearing his customary number 6 this upcoming season ... thanks to his new teammate, All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker, who agreed to let the polarizing QB have the number he sported throughout his college and NFL career. Mayfield was introduced by the Carolina Panthers at a press...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Officially Announce Significant Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots are making some significant moves at the wide receiver position this offseason. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the Pats traded former first-round pick N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday, the New England organization confirmed that news. The Patriots did not reveal the terms of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Gronk addresses why he left Patriots out of retirement post

Rob Gronkowski pulled a Tom Brady with his recent retirement announcement. The former New England Patriots tight end took to social media with a heartfelt statement on his time in Tampa Bay, but no mention of his stint in Foxboro. While the glaring omission undoubtedly rubbed Patriots fans the wrong way, Gronkowski wants to make it clear it was nothing personal.
TAMPA, FL
AllSteelers

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a bunch of money for a naming rights deal. Acrisure made them the 11th-highest paid team in the NFL for their stadium. So, what should they do with it?. Keeping up with the times is important for the NFL. It doesn't mean remove all the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Mac Jones over Kyler Murray? Ted Johnson makes case for Pats QB

Mac Jones will look to rise in the NFL quarterback rankings with a strong sophomore season. If you ask Ted Johnson, the New England Patriots signal-caller already has surpassed one of the most dynamic QBs in the league. Appearing on NBC Sports Boston's Early Edition on Thursday, Johnson said he'd...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Real reason for Heinz Field name change revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers football stadium has been named Heinz Field since its opening season in 2001, but that will no longer be the case after the Pittsburgh-based condiment maker Kraft Heinz did not extend its sponsorship deal with the Steelers. Beginning in the 2022 NFL season, the Steelers‘ stadium will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy