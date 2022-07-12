ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Max Scherzer wants more big-time matchups for Mets: 'Bring it on'

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

Monday’s series opener against the Braves may have been the closest playoff atmosphere the Mets have experienced since the 2016 National League Wild Card Game.

There are only a select few members remaining from that contest, but fortunately, New York now has a top-tier veteran loaded with playoff experience that shined the brightest in Monday’s big win.

Max Scherzer tossed seven brilliant innings to temporarily quiet the surging Braves, allowing just one run on three hits over seven innings of work, allowing no walks against nine strikeouts. It was the kind of big-time performance that Scherzer hopes will help the less experienced Mets learn to embrace in thrive when the lights shine the brightest.

“That’s just the way I’ll continue to communicate and be a leader in this,” Scherzer said. “Just tell guys, ‘Hey, play off the adrenaline. Don't shy away from it. Bring it on.’ This is what you play the game for.

“You want to be in these situations. You want to be facing the best teams in the league. You want to be in races. You got to rise to the occasion and match it.”

The win helped push New York’s NL East lead back to 2.5 games, and there are still two more to go in Atlanta. Scherzer hopes he set the tone and that there will be plenty more big games between now and the postseason.

“To have an atmosphere like this and play in this type of environment,” Scherzer said. “It’s only good to continue to play in this and feed off of it and keep this rolling.”

WFAN Sports Radio

Louis Domingue makes spicy pork and broccoli joke after signing with Rangers

Louis Domingue is New York bound after signing a contract with the Rangers, and he’s bringing the jokes with him. The former Penguins netminder tweeted Wednesday after the deal was announced, “Any suggestions for a good spicy pork restaurant in NYC? Asking for a friend,” in an obvious nod to his memorable interview after beating the Rangers in game one of the first round this past season within an improbable relief performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
