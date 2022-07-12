ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pandemic retirees starting to rejoin the workforce, local job expert says

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VL4fl_0gcpKnXl00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO ) - Some people who decided to retire during the pandemic are now headed back to work.

A federal report showed 2.5 million more people retired than expected during the pandemic. But now, some are deciding to go back to work.

“With inflation, and just recent stock market fluctuation, some people are nervous again,”   Michelle Reisdorf, Chicago Jobs Expert at Robert Half.

Reisdorf joined the WBBM Noon Business Hour to explain that returning to the workforce now offers a lot more flexibility.

“A lot of companies right now are open to contractors. They’re open to offering remote work, so it gives someone who retired the option to maybe sign on board for a few months at a time or to do something where they can work from home,” said Reisdorf.

She added the job market is hot too, especially for those who are highly skilled and experienced.

