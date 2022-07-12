ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ECB Digital Euros Could Be Capped –French Central Banker

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could cap the amount of planned digital euros, an electronic version of banknotes and coins, so they do not deprive banks of deposits, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday. The ECB has been working on designing a...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

United States Supports Canada's Decision to Return Turbine to Germany

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States supports Canada's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the State Department said on Monday, a move aimed at ensuring continued flows of energy to Europe amid shortages that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Digital Currency#Web3#Ecb Digital Euros#French#Reuters#The European Central Bank#Bank Of France#European#Paris Europlace
The Independent

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
u.today

Bank of America Sees Enormous Decline in Crypto Users

Bank of America has recorded a more than 50% drop in usage, according to data published in its most recent report. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based banking institution says that the number of customers with cryptocurrency exposure declined to less than 500,000 people back in May. In November, for comparison, it topped more than one million active crypto users.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Personetics provide personalized insights to regional bank customers partners with Japan’s leading innovator in digital banking, iBank

FUKUOKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for financial institutions, today announced a new partnership with iBank Marketing Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group and widely recognized as Neobank in Japan. By adding Personetics’ capabilities to its offerings for regional banks, iBank with the support of TIS, a leading systems integrator in Japan, intends to help more of Japan’s regional banks move to the digital space and bring a digitalized banking experience to more Japanese bank customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005097/en/ iBank is one of Japan’s most innovative Neobank, with a mission to enhance customers’ daily lives with digital banking services. As a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group (FFG), one of Japan’s largest regional banks, iBank will work with Personetics in a B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) business model to partner with other regional banks in Japan. By partnering with Personetics and TIS, iBank intends to help its Japan regional bank partners offer advanced hyper-personalization capabilities, but without requiring individual deployments from the other banks.
BUSINESS
Reuters

'Feta' is Greek, EU top court says in snub to Denmark

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - Greece on Thursday scored a win in its fight to protect their right to the term 'Feta' as Europe's top court reprimanded Denmark for not blocking local companies from using the name for sales outside the European Union.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Kremlin Hopes Biden Will Not Seek to Turn Saudi Arabia Against Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it hoped President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia would not be used to try to foster anti-Russian relations, just as the United States seeks to convince Riyadh to boost oil production amid soaring prices. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan...
POTUS
US News and World Report

European Court Says Turkey Not Complying With Kavala Ruling

ISTANBUL (AP) — Europe’s highest court said Monday that Turkey has failed to comply with its ruling that a prominent Turkish philanthropist be immediately released from jail. The European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, ruled in 2019 that Turkey violated Osman Kavala’s right to liberty, saying...
POLITICS
Bloomberg

South Korea Ramps Up Inflation Fight With Large Interest Rate Hike

The Bank of Korea stepped up its battle against inflation now running at a 23-year high. The central bank raised its key interest rate by a half-percentage point to 2.25% on Wednesday. It's its biggest increase since rates became the BOK's primary monetary tool in the late 1990s. Min Joo Kang, senior economist at ING, discusses what the BOK's decision means for the economy. She speaks with Haidi Stroud-Watts and Shery Ahn on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (They began talking before the BOK announced its decision) (Source: Bloomberg)
BUSINESS
CBS News

Strong dollar makes it a good time to be an American in Europe

Congestion at airports around the globe is making international travel a big headache this summer. But if you can make it from the U.S. to Europe, everything from croissants to taxi rides to luxury goods will be cheaper than they have been in decades, thanks to a strong U.S. dollar.
LIFESTYLE
blockworks.co

ECB Issues Three Reports in Effort To Pass Biggest Crypto Law in Europe

The European Central Bank is urging countries to act quickly on regulating the digital asset space as the industry poses increasing threats to financial stability. In three reports published Monday, the ECB called on policymakers and member states to pass the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law, Europe’s first attempt at comprehensive policy around cryptocurrencies, ironed out in late June. The law needs “to be implemented urgently,” the EU said in its report on stablecoins.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy