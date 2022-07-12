2 Fast 2 Furious cars were taken from the Austrian Rally team

The Bugatti Centodieci is set to become one of the French automaker's most exclusive vehicles ever, with just ten examples to be produced at a base price of $9 million. The first example was just delivered to its new owner last month, and the owners of the other nine are surely eager to get their examples too. Cristiano Ronaldo is among those looking forward to the delivery of their Centodieci, but one of the other eight owners seems to have lost interest in the car. Despite the fact that the car hasn't even been delivered, one of the lucky buyers has already decided that it's time to move on, listing the car's order slot for sale on German classifieds website Mobile.de.

