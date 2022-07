CBRE brokered the sale of the Arizona property, while JLL handled the Colorado transaction. Continental Realty Assets Ltd. and GTIS Partners have completed their joint venture together by selling two communities located in Arizona and Colorado. The partners sold San Palmas Apartments in Chandler, Ariz., and Canyon Reserve at the Ranch in Westminster, Colo., to qualified institutional buyers for undisclosed prices. However, Yardi Matrix data shows that Canyon Reserve was sold to Crow Holdings for $93.5 million. CBRE brokered the sale of San Palmas, while JLL brokered the Canyon Reserve transaction.

