Huron, OH

Huron woman who was reported missing in June located

By Huron Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHURON – Holley Light, 58, of Huron, has been located and is no longer...

Police: Man who sped through youth softball crowd in Lorain arrested

A 24-year-old Lorain man was arrested at gunpoint July 12 after leading police on a chase through a crowd in the city. Two Lorain police officers were driving an undercover sport utility vehicle 7:17 p.m. on Brownell Avenue as part of the Lorain Police Department’s Patrol Impact Team, according to a report from Lorain police Capt. Roger Watkins.
LORAIN, OH
Erie County, OH
Erie County, OH
Huron, OH
Huron, OH
Crime & Safety
Police: Euclid teen missing since July 4

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police have asked the community’s help to find a missing teen. 17-year-old Whitney White has been missing since July 4 after leaving her home and not returning, according to a department Facebook post. Police also said Whitney is not answering her cell phone. Anyone...
EUCLID, OH
Body found underneath bridge on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found on the city’s West side late Thursday morning. Just before noon, a person flagged down a police officer after finding the body underneath the bridge at I-71 North and W. 25th Street. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the...
Off-duty Lorain firefighter helps save fisherman July 13 in Black River

An off-duty Lorain firefighter happened to be a block away July 13 from the Charles Berry Bascule Bridge area in Lorain when he received notice that a fisherman had fallen into the Black River. At 11:30 a.m., Firefighter Christopher Bennett was driving in his vehicle when he saw the text...
LORAIN, OH
Summit Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

BATH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 28-year-old man from Peninsula in Summit County was killed not far from his home in Bath Township Wednesday afternoon. His motorcycle hit a passenger car head-on. The state patrol says Martin Upp was dead at the scene on Route 18.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Seven hospitalized following crash

VERMILION – Seven individuals were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mason Road and State Route 60 in Vermilion Township. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when a 2019 Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on Mason Road and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on SR 60. The Toyota came to a complete at the stop sign, but it failed to yield the right-of-way and drove in front of the Hyundai. As a result, the Hyundai struck the Toyota.
VERMILION, OH
Drug complaints net two arrests in Elyria

A narcotics investigation turned up evidence that led to the arrest of two Gulf Road residents in Elyria. The Elyria Police Narcotics Unit received multiple drug-related complaints, an Elyria police detective told the resident who lived in the 1100 block of Gulf Road as to the reason why he wanted permission to search the residence, according to a police report.
ELYRIA, OH
Bay Village Police: Cleveland TV weatherman assaulted by adult son

Award winning Cleveland weatherman Jon Loufman was assaulted by his adult son on July 9, according to a news release from the Bay Village Police Department. Loufman works at WOIO-TV, Channel 19, and has been on Cleveland airwaves for years. Police were called to his home in the 31000 block...
CLEVELAND, OH
Amherst woman dies in motorcycle crash in Lorain County

HENRIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 26-year-old woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle was killed early Monday morning in Lorain County when the bike overturned on a curve in a crash in which investigators believe impairment might have played a role. Satira King of Amherst was flown by...

