Huron woman who was reported missing in June located

VERMILION – Seven individuals were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mason Road and State Route 60 in Vermilion Township. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when a 2019 Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on Mason Road and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on SR 60. The Toyota came to a complete at the stop sign, but it failed to yield the right-of-way and drove in front of the Hyundai. As a result, the Hyundai struck the Toyota.

VERMILION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO