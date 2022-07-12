ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

1st full-color images released from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

GREENBELT, Maryland ( KDVR ) — Earlier this week President Joe Biden released one of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope . On Tuesday morning, NASA released the full set of Webb’s first full-color images and data.

See it: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures deepest view of the universe

The photos were shared from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Here’s a look at the pictures from NASA:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ta25L_0gcpJPLQ00
    Cosmic cliffs & a sea of stars. (NASA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aw8go_0gcpJPLQ00
    Stephen’s Quintet, released on Tuesday during NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (Credit: NASA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdTF5_0gcpJPLQ00
    The telescope shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. (NASA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QiJZ_0gcpJPLQ00
    This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5CLg_0gcpJPLQ00
    Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI
  • This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI via AP)

NASA said the Webb Telescope is the world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope. It launched last December and reached its lookout point 1-million miles from Earth in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Nasa releases breathtaking image of planetary nebula from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa has released a new image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, @NASAWebb shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. Explore this star's final performance at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/dfzrpvrewQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022“The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is cloaked in dust”, Nasa wrote on...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Shares 'Absolutely Astonishing' Webb Space Telescope Views of Jupiter

More images from NASA's favorite new toy, the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope, continue to trickle out following the official release of the first scientific images taken of objects in deep space. Astronomers have also been giddy over images taken during the telescope's testing, or commissioning phase, earlier this year...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Space.com

How the James Webb Space Telescope works in pictures

The James Webb Space Telescope, also known as Webb or JWST, is a high-capability space observatory designed to revolutionize fields of astronomy ranging from star formation to galaxy evolution and from the very first galaxies of the universe to the properties of planetary systems. However, because JWST is a project...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webb Telescope#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Esa#Csa
FOX31 Denver

2 brothers arrested in fentanyl, firearm bust

COLORADO SPRINGS — An investigation into the distribution of fentanyl led to the arrest of two brothers by the Colorado Springs Police Department. As part of the investigation, CSPD detectives made several undercover purchases of fentanyl pills from armed suspects at Austin Bluffs Plaza Liquors located at 4331 North Academy Blvd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy