ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Watch: Jan. 6 hearing aims to tie Trump to rioters

By Sydney Kalich
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTTaF_0gcpJHWq00

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to probe ties between former President Donald Trump and the far-right extremists who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

What the committee intends to examine Tuesday afternoon is whether the extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and QAnon adherents who had rallied for Trump before, coordinated with White House allies for Jan. 6. The Oath Keepers have denied there was any plan to storm the Capitol.

The panel is also expected to highlight new testimony from Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel who “was aware of every major move” Trump was making, said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who will lead the session.

This week’s session comes after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided stunning accounts under oath of an angry Trump who knowingly sent armed supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then refused to quickly call them off as violence erupted.

Trump has said Cassidy’s account is not true. But Cipollone at Friday’s private session did not contradict earlier testimony. Raskin said the panel planned to use “a lot” of Cipollone’s testimony.

The panel is also expected to highlight a meeting on Dec. 18, 2020, at the White House in which former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, one-time Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and others floated ideas for overturning the election results, Raskin told CBS over the weekend.

It’s the only hearing set for this week, as new details emerge. An expected prime-time hearing Thursday has been shelved for now.

NewsNation will live stream the hearings at 1 pm ET. You can watch the hearing live in the player above.

For prior coverage of previous hearings, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Trump Again Lashes Out at Jan. 6 Committee as Panel Breaches His Inner Circle

Former President Donald Trump railed against the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol again on Tuesday, ahead of a hearing that’s expected to focus on his inner circle’s ties to far-right militia groups. [. Read:. Jan. 6 Committee Aims to Connect Far-Right Groups, Trump...
POTUS
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Cipollone
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
International Business Times

January 6 Panel To Hold Prime Time Hearing Next Thursday -source

The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing on the evening of July 14, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The hearing will be the second one to take place next week and is aimed at reaching...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot

New evidence shows allies of Donald Trump attempted to ambush then-Vice President Mike Pence on the Senate floor on Jan. 6 with an alternate slate of electors in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Other new testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing revealed that Trump was directly involved in the fraudulent electors plot. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Georgia U.S. Attorney Michael J. Moore and The Washington Post’s Libby Casey to discuss the significance of the evidence unveiled at the Jan. 6 committee’s latest public hearing.June 22, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump, says a member of a House committee investigating the insurrection. The panel already has...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy